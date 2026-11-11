Techmediabreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Featured In Defense Daily Coverage Of $2.5 Million U.S. Army Drone Integration Contract

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) was featured in a Defense Daily article by Cal Biesecker highlighting the company's $2.5 million U.S. Army prime contract to integrate its autonomous mine detection and mapping software into Anduril Industries' Ghost-X unmanned aerial system. The six-month contract, awarded by Project Manager Abrams, marks Safe Pro's first prime contract and will involve testing and demonstrations of its Ground Truth Air software to evaluate its ability to detect battlefield threats and protect M1 Abrams tanks and their crews. The technology will operate directly aboard the Ghost-X drone, with detected threats streamed into Army networks and Anduril's Lattice operating system.

The article noted that Safe Pro's artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology is already being evaluated by the Army through initiatives including Project Sandhills and is widely used in Ukraine to detect landmines, unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices. The company's AI models draw on more than 3.2 million drone images and over 60,200 confirmed detections across more than 40,250 acres in Ukraine. Safe Pro Chairman and CEO Dan Erdberg told Defense Daily that successful demonstrations could lead to the technology being incorporated into Ghost-X or other drones under the Army's potential Medium Range Reconnaissance program.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

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