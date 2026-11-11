Ainewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Gains ADVFN UK Attention For Ground Truth Air Integration With Anduril Ghost-X Drone

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) was the subject of an ADVFN UK article by Matthew Collom examining the company's efforts to bring real-time explosive threat detection capabilities to U.S. Army operations. The coverage detailed Safe Pro's $2.5 million prime contract under the Army's Commercial Solutions Opening (“CSO”) program, which calls for integrating its patented Ground Truth Air software with Anduril Industries' Ghost-X drone. The system uses onboard artificial intelligence (“AI”) to analyze aerial imagery, identify more than 150 types of explosive threats and relay their locations through military networks, including ATAK and Anduril's Lattice platform. The project focuses on improving battlefield awareness and protecting Abrams tanks and their crews from hidden explosive hazards.

Collom also explored the operational experience underpinning Safe Pro's technology, citing a dataset of more than 3.2 million drone images and over 60,200 confirmed detections collected across more than 40,520 acres in Ukraine. The article emphasized how this real-world training data supports the identification of difficult-to-detect threats and enables rapid analysis without relying exclusively on remote processing facilities. The collaboration with Anduril provides Safe Pro an opportunity to demonstrate its technology on an established military drone platform and pursue additional applications within the U.S. defense sector.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

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