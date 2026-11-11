Defensenewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Draws Hotcopper Coverage For AI Threat Detection Capabilities And U.S. Defense Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) was highlighted in a HotCopper article examining the military applications of its artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered threat detection technology and its potential role in modern battlefield operations. The coverage focused on the company's first $2.5 million U.S. government prime contract, awarded through the Army's Commercial Solutions Opening (“CSO”) program, and its work with Anduril Industries to deploy Ground Truth Air software aboard the Ghost-X drone. Designed to support the protection of Abrams tanks and their crews, the technology can identify and geolocate more than 150 types of explosive threats, including landmines, cluster munitions and first-person-view attack drones. Its onboard processing capabilities allow threat information to be transmitted directly to military networks, supporting faster tactical decision-making.

The HotCopper article further explored how Safe Pro's experience in Ukraine has contributed to the development of its detection technology, citing more than 3.2 million drone images and 60,200 confirmed detections across more than 40,520 acres. The coverage also discussed the potential applications of Ground Truth Air beyond mine detection, including military reconnaissance, force protection and humanitarian clearance operations. The integration with Anduril's Ghost-X platform represents an opportunity for Safe Pro to demonstrate its technology within U.S. Army operations and pursue broader defense applications.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

About DefenseWireNews

DefenseWireNews (“DWN”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on defense contractors, aerospace firms, cybersecurity leaders, advanced manufacturing innovators, and other mission-critical companies operating at the intersection of public markets and government demand. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, DWN is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, DWN brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. DWN is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.