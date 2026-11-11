Networknewsbreaks Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP OTCQB: NOPFF FSE: Z58) Reports 39-Metre And 38-Metre Meade Peak Intersections, Extends Trend Beyond 4.5 Kilometres

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP; OTCQB: NOPFF; FSE: Z58) announced that drill holes MM26-14 and MM26-15 intersected 39 metres and 38 metres, respectively, of the targeted Meade Peak Member at its phosphate exploration project. Geological logging identified oolitic zones consistent with the Upper Phosphate Zone in both holes, although laboratory assays are required to confirm phosphate content and true thickness. MM26-14, the westernmost hole drilled to date, extended the confirmed geological trend to more than 4.5 kilometres, while MM26-15 was drilled approximately midway between MM26-14 and MM26-12.

The company is advancing its drilling program with MM26-16, designed to fill a gap in existing geological data. CEO Robin Dow said the latest intersections support the continuity and scale of the phosphate-bearing horizon, while director Garry Smith emphasized that laboratory analysis remains necessary to determine phosphate grades and chemical characteristics. The results will contribute to the company's evolving geological model as additional drilling and assays progress.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NOP are available in the company's newsroom at

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