Networknewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Featured In Investorshub Coverage Of $2.5 Million U.S. Army Contract And Anduril Collaboration

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) was featured in an InvestorsHub article by Fiona Craig highlighting the company's first U.S. government prime contract, valued at $2.5 million, and its collaboration with Anduril Industries to integrate artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered threat detection technology into the Ghost-X drone platform. Awarded under the U.S. Army Commercial Solutions Opening program, the contract will support efforts to improve the protection and survivability of Abrams tanks and their crews. Safe Pro's patented Ground Truth Air software is designed to identify and geolocate more than 150 types of explosive threats, processing drone imagery onboard the aircraft and transmitting threat intelligence directly to Army networks, including ATAK and Anduril's Lattice platform.

The article also highlighted Safe Pro's extensive real-world dataset, comprising more than 3.2 million drone images and over 60,200 confirmed detections across more than 40,520 acres in Ukraine. The integration with Ghost-X, a platform selected for U.S. Army intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance applications, provides Safe Pro an opportunity to demonstrate its technology in military operations while expanding its presence in the U.S. defense market.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

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