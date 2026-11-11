Egypt's FM Discusses Regional Tensions With Kuwait, Development Cooperation With France Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and strengthen economic ties with his Kuwaiti counterpart on Wednesday, while also holding talks in Paris with the head of the French Development Agency (AFD) on development projects in transport, energy, healthcare and infrastructure.

In a phone call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the two ministers discussed preparations for the next meeting of the Egyptian-Kuwaiti Joint Committee, which is scheduled to be held in Kuwait with the participation of ministries and government agencies from both countries.

Abdelatty stressed Egypt's keenness for the committee's meeting to deliver tangible cooperation projects, particularly in investment and trade, while promoting reciprocal investments and expanding cooperation in priority sectors.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional developments. Abdelatty called for continued coordination between Cairo and Kuwait to contain escalating tensions and prevent the region from sliding into another military confrontation.

He reaffirmed Egypt's support for political and diplomatic solutions, stressing that dialogue remains the primary means of addressing regional crises.

Separately, Abdelatty met with French Development Agency Director-General Christophe Lecourtier in Paris on Tuesday, on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) ministerial meeting with partner countries.

The meeting reviewed Egypt's economic and development cooperation with AFD, including projects that had advanced during 2026 in transport, energy, green industry, healthcare, housing and infrastructure.

Abdelatty said Egypt's partnership with the agency, which spans nearly two decades, had supported development projects aimed at improving public services and promoting economic and social development.

He also highlighted the pressures facing Egypt's economy as a result of regional and global developments, reaffirming the government's commitment to implementing its economic reform programme and structural reforms. He added that Egypt was working to strengthen its position as a regional hub for transport and logistics.

Lecourtier reaffirmed AFD's commitment to supporting Egypt's development priorities and expressed interest in visiting the country to review projects financed by the agency.

The Foreign Ministry statements did not disclose details of any new financing or the value of the projects discussed with AFD. They also did not specify a date for the next Egyptian-Kuwaiti Joint Committee meeting or identify any agreements expected to be signed.