Egypt Seeks To Mobilise More US Investment, Capital Through DFC Partnership Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom held a meeting with the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), attended by Egypt's Ambassador to the United States, Mohamed El-Molla, on the sidelines of the B20 Summit 2026 in Washington, DC.

The meeting explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation and mobilise additional US investment and capital for promising sectors and emerging markets, in support of Egypt's development efforts.

At the beginning of the meeting, Rostom praised the DFC's pivotal role in promoting private sector investment across the Middle East and North Africa.

Regarding the bilateral partnership, the Planning Minister reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to deepening economic and trade cooperation with the United States.

He identified digital transformation as a promising pillar of this partnership, particularly in outsourcing, data centres and information technology services.

Rostom also discussed innovative financing mechanisms, reviewing the infrastructure project financing guarantee mechanism developed in partnership with the World Bank to modernise the financing system, strengthen financial stability and ease the burden on the state budget.

The minister formally invited the DFC to explore opportunities to join the mechanism and participate in the portfolio of projects included in its first phase, with the aim of encouraging greater private sector participation.

For her part, the DFC's Deputy Chief Executive Officer expressed the corporation's interest in participating in the mechanism, as well as its willingness to invest in the fund of funds that the Ministry of Planning is preparing to launch to finance start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Rostom concluded the discussions by reaffirming the Egyptian government's commitment to intensifying cooperation with the DFC to strengthen integration between the public and private sectors.

He emphasised the importance of mobilising catalytic financing for priority development areas, particularly the digital economy, energy, logistics and innovative finance.