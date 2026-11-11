Nine Japanese Firms Explore Investment Opportunities In Egypt's Green Energy Sector Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) at the Egyptian Embassy in Tokyo organised a high-level roundtable to explore opportunities for Japanese investment in Egypt's green energy sector, with a focus on renewable energy and green hydrogen.

The event, titled“Promoting Investment and Improving the Investment Climate across Egypt's Green Energy Value Chain,” was chaired by Plenipotentiary Minister Commercial Mohamed Abdul Gawad and held in cooperation with the Egyptian Embassy in Tokyo and the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East (JCCME), in coordination with Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

Egyptian Ambassador to Japan Ragui ElEtreby opened the roundtable, which brought together senior representatives of nine major Japanese corporations operating in the trading, engineering, chemical, and energy sectors.

The meeting also featured representatives of the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ), alongside official delegates from the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and Fertiglobe.

Discussions focused on concrete investment opportunities across renewable energy, green hydrogen and its derivatives, feeder industries, and green maritime bunkering.

Participants reviewed investment incentives, financial instruments, risk management strategies, and available operational sites in Ain Sokhna and East Port Said. They also highlighted Egypt's industrial and logistical advantages as a regional production and export hub, as well as Japan's support mechanisms for low-carbon hydrogen projects.

Abdel Aziz Al-Sherif, First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and Head of the Egyptian Commercial Representation, said the roundtable forms part of targeted outreach efforts to align international corporate interests with Egypt's national priorities.

He stressed the strategic importance of strengthening partnerships with Japan in technology transfer, energy, and project financing, noting that discussions with Japanese companies had already progressed to examining the technical, financial, and operational frameworks for specific ventures.

Coordination will continue among the Egyptian Embassy, JCCME, and relevant Egyptian authorities to arrange follow-up bilateral meetings with participating companies and translate the discussions and investment interest into concrete projects.