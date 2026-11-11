Dandy To List On QSE Main Market On November 16

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) will admit the shares of Dandy Company to trading on its Main Market on November 16 under the symbol DNDY in the Consumer Goods and Services sector.

Dandy becomes the 56th company listed on the exchange, the QSE announced Wednesday.

According to the QSE, all 103mn shares will be listed. The IPO comprised 41.2mn shares, or 40% of capital, of which 12.36mn were allocated to institutional investors through the book-building process and 28.84mn to individual and corporate investors in the public subscription. The founders retain the remaining 61.8mn shares.

The offer price is set at QR5 per share, comprising a nominal value of QR1 and an issuance premium of QR4. The amount paid by subscribers was QR5.01 per share, inclusive of offering and listing fees. On this basis, the company's market capitalisation at listing is QR515mn.

The offer price was set through book-building, the first use of the mechanism since the QFMA's Offering & Listing and Mergers & Acquisitions Rules took effect last year. Institutional investors bid for shares within an approved range, and the resulting price applied equally to the public subscription.

The share price will float on the first trading day with no limit. From the second day, it moves within the standard 10% daily band, as with every other listed company. Trading session timing is unchanged on listing day, with the pre-open phase starting at 9am as usual.

The founders' shares are locked up, the QSE noted. No founder or initial major shareholder may sell any of their original holding during the first year from the first day of trading. In the second year, no sale may take the founders' combined holding below 40% of issued capital.

Shareholder data will be with brokerage firms from Thursday (November 12), so investors can place buy and sell orders with their broker from that date. Anyone intending to trade should confirm now that they hold a National Investor Number with Edaa and an active account with a licensed broker, and that their details are up to date.

Dandy manufactures and distributes dairy products, beverages, and ice cream, with more than 200 SKUs across its core categories. Dairy is the cornerstone of the portfolio, alongside beverages and a growing ice cream business. The company also operates a plastic packaging facility, provides customs clearance services to third parties, and supplies private-label products.

QSE DNDY IPO investors