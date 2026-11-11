QCB Inaugurates 'Madar' Innovation Centre To Bolster Financial Sector

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) inaugurated the 'Madar' Innovation Centre in a strategic move to support the development of the financial sector, in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy and the FinTech Strategy, consolidating Qatar's position as a leading hub for financial innovation.

The centre's launch comes as part of the QCB's efforts to promote economic diversification, accelerate digital transformation, and create a business environment that fosters innovation and investment.

QCB Governor His Excellency Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani said,“Launching 'Madar' Innovation Centre represents an important step in QCB's efforts to develop the financial sector, in support of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024–2030.

“The centre aims to transform promising ideas into practical solutions, provide an environment for experimentation and proof of concept, build partnerships, and develop national capabilities, particularly among Qatari talent, youth, and entrepreneurs.”

He added:“The centre's success will be measured by its practical impact on developing innovative financial solutions, enhancing the efficiency of financial services, and strengthening Qatar's competitiveness as a leading hub for financial innovation, as its launch marks the beginning of a sustainable path of collaboration and the transformation of innovation into tangible economic and social value.”

The 'Madar' Innovation Centre is a space designed to support innovators, fintech companies, and financial institutions in developing and testing innovative solutions in the financial sector by providing access to testing and piloting environments, drawing on specialised expertise, and collaborating with relevant stakeholders-all of which support the use of emerging technologies in developing advanced financial infrastructure.

The centre also provides participants with the opportunity to validate the feasibility of solutions and innovations within a regulated environment established in accordance with international standards, using a national approach aimed at strengthening the financial sector, promoting national economic growth, and achieving the objectives of the FinTech Strategy.

Participants will enjoy multiple benefits, including mentorship and guidance, access to a secure digital environment, and the opportunity to network with financial institutions and fintech ecosystem stakeholders to obtain the support and expertise necessary for the success of their innovations.

'Madar' Innovation Centre brings together regulators, financial institutions, fintech companies, entrepreneurs, researchers, and partners in the fintech ecosystem to collaborate on creating solutions that address actual financial and regulatory challenges, and to advance promising ideas from the initial exploration phase to viable pilot projects, paving the way for testing with financial institutions or scaling up their application at the market level, once they are ready.

Participants who meet the eligibility criteria can apply to the 'Madar' Innovation Centre at no cost, in accordance with the approved terms and conditions of participation. Through this initiative, the QCB seeks to invest in modern technologies, build national capacities in the areas of regulatory innovation and future trends, and leverage the results of these experiments to support policy development, thereby establishing an innovative financial ecosystem capable of accelerating digital transformation and strengthening partnerships with global innovation hubs.

The QCB affirms that the launch of the 'Madar' Innovation Centre marks the beginning of a sustainable path of cooperation and integration among various stakeholders in the fintech ecosystem, transforming innovative ideas and solutions into added value that contributes to supporting Qatar's competitiveness, enhancing the future of financial services in the country, and strengthening its ability to keep pace with the rapid transformations in the financial sector.

QCB Madar Fintech economic diversification