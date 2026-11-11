A Helping Hand For Quad Cities Neighbors: Royal Neighbors Awards $20,000 Grant To The Third Place QC

MENAFN - 3BL) Rock Island, Ill. /3BL/ – When The Third Place QC opened its doors, founders Cloey Miller and Christie Adamson expected to serve about 40 people each week. Instead, more than 100 people began arriving each day.

Now, a $20,000 Nation of NeighborsSM empowerment grant from Royal Neighbors of America will help the Rock Island organization respond to that unexpected level of need and expand support for people experiencing homelessness.

The Third Place QC provides a safe, welcoming space for families, seniors, transition-age youth, and adults experiencing homelessness. Approximately one-third of those served are women, many of whom have experienced domestic violence, exploitation, trafficking, and other trauma.

“The women we serve face incredibly difficult circumstances, yet every day they continue trying to build a future for themselves,” said Cloey Miller, co-founder of The Third Place QC.“Their strength and resilience inspire us every day, and this support will help us continue walking alongside them.”

The Nation of Neighbors grant will help fund a new Operations and Resource Coordinator, strengthening the organization's ability to connect guests with housing, healthcare, legal advocacy, mental health resources, and other services. Funding will also help address immediate needs, including supplies, tents, and transportation assistance.

For Miller and Adamson, the additional capacity is especially important as The Third Place QC responds to a need far greater than anticipated during its first year of operation.

“We're both completely blown away by receiving this grant and award,” said Christie Adamson, co-founder of The Third Place QC .“It is incredibly inspiring to know there are other organizations that understand the work we're doing and value it in the same way we do. It's particularly special to us because Royal Neighbors is right here in our backyard.”

The $20,000 award is part of Royal Neighbors' annual Nation of NeighborsSM program, which provides grants each year to community leaders whose work improves the lives of women and girls.

“The Third Place QC is meeting people with dignity, compassion, and support when they need it most, and Cloey and Christie's work reflects the heart of what Royal Neighbors of America is all about,” said Amy Jones, senior director of social impact at Royal Neighbors of America.

“Royal Neighbors was founded on the belief that neighbors can come together to help one another build stronger, more secure futures,” said Zarifa Brown Reynolds, CEO and President of Royal Neighbors of America.“We are proud to stand alongside them and invest in a stronger Quad Cities community.”

About Royal Neighbors of America

In 1895, nine founding women created a membership community. They were one of the first to make life insurance accessible to women. Now, 131 years later, Royal Neighbors remains committed to its mission of Insuring Lives, Supporting Women, and Serving CommunitiesSM. The organization's members, chapters, employees, and its independent agents across the country drive this mission through localized volunteerism and philanthropic programs, making social impact the cornerstone of their work.

Royal Neighbors members experience Insurance with a DifferenceSM through tailored life insurance and annuity products, opportunities to give back in their communities, and access to member benefits that support financial and personal well-being.

Royal Neighbors holds an“A” (Excellent) rating from AM Best for financial strength and its ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. In 2025, Royal Neighbors received its ninth Great Place to Work certification. In 2026 Royal Neighbors was recognized by Forbes and Statista as a World's Best Insurance Company. For more information, visit royalneighbors.

Media Contact

Marie Young

Director, Marketing & Communications

Royal Neighbors of America

[email protected]

Office: (309) 732-8280

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