Beyond The Grant: A Decade Of Connecting Veterans To Tech Careers

MENAFN - 3BL) The transition from military service to a civilian career is often called a“leap.” But for many veterans, it feels more like standing at the edge of a gap. Behind them lies the mission-driven focus of the military; ahead, the evolving professional world. This divide can be especially challenging for those entering the fast-paced technology industry.

Over the last decade, Code Platoon has served as the bridge over that gap.

The organization has done more than teach code - it helps veterans translate the discipline and talent of the military community into specialized technical skills, creating a clear path into the workforce. To date, Code Platoon has helped more than 600 veterans and military family members launch careers in software engineering and technology.

Daniel T.'s journey illustrates why this bridge matters.

Daniel served as an Arabic linguist in the military for five years. While the role was not highly technical, it exposed him to intelligence and security work, experience that later sparked his interest in cybersecurity.

After leaving the military, Daniel explored several career paths before deciding to pursue technology. Encouraged by friends and inspired by an interview, he returned to school for a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity. There he realized that strong programming and scripting skills were essential to succeed, which led him to Code Platoon.

In January 2020, Daniel moved from Spokane, Washington, back to Chicago to join Code Platoon's Kilo cohort. Immersed in the program's rigorous training, he built the coding foundation needed to apply his cybersecurity knowledge in real-world environments.

After graduating, Daniel joined Motorola Solutions as an applications programmer intern. He worked on scripting and CI/CD pipeline development and was able to integrate his passion for cybersecurity by becoming the program's“cyber champion.” He managed security scan results, tracked vulnerabilities in third-party software and collaborated with teams to resolve product security issues. This experience was Daniel's first chance to apply cybersecurity in a real-world setting, bridging the gap between classroom knowledge and industry practice.

Following his time at Motorola Solutions, Daniel leveraged his experience to specialize in cybersecurity for medical devices, a field growing rapidly after new FDA guidelines in 2023. Today, he works as a cybersecurity engineer within Abbott's diabetes care division, securing continuous glucose monitors, which are wearable devices critical for patient care. His work protects both patient safety and the data that supports global health outcomes.

Daniel credits Code Platoon and his early industry experience with giving him the skills to turn his cybersecurity education into a meaningful career. His journey demonstrates how military values - discipline, focus and resilience - translate into success in technology when combined with targeted training and opportunities.

Daniel's story reflects Code Platoon's broader impact. As the organization looks toward its next decade, its mission remains the same: strengthening the bridge between military service and careers in technology, ensuring veterans and military families have access to high-impact roles in engineering and software development.

The Motorola Solutions Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, has been a key partner in that mission. Since 2017, the Foundation has awarded nearly $500,000 to Code Platoon, helping ensure the program remains accessible and aligned with the needs of today's technology workforce.

Daniel has since continued this mission of protection in the civilian sector, advancing to a senior cybersecurity engineer role at Abbott, where his expertise now safeguards the critical data and systems that support patient care and global health outcomes.