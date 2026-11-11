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Minister Of Labour Meets Nigerian Minister Of Labour And Employment


Date: 2026-11-11 02:02:27

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met with the Minister of Labour and Employment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria HE Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries in the labor sector.

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The Peninsula

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