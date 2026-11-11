Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Qatar Media Corporation Chairman Meets Djibouti's Communication Minister


Date: 2026-11-11 02:02:27

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Minister of Communication, in charge of Posts and Telecommunications of the Republic of Djibouti, HE Mohamed Abdoulkader Moussa.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in the media sphere and avenues for deepening and expanding such cooperation.

They also exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN11112026000063011010ID1111948577


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search