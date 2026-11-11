Qatar Media Corporation Chairman Meets Djibouti's Communication Minister
Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Minister of Communication, in charge of Posts and Telecommunications of the Republic of Djibouti, HE Mohamed Abdoulkader Moussa.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in the media sphere and avenues for deepening and expanding such cooperation.
They also exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest.
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