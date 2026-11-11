Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of The Commonwealth Of The Bahamas
Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, met on Tuesday with non-resident Ambassador of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the State of Qatar, HE Tony Salim Joudi.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and discussed ways to support and enhance them.
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