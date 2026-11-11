Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of The Commonwealth Of The Bahamas


Date: 2026-11-11 02:02:27

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, met on Tuesday with non-resident Ambassador of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the State of Qatar, HE Tony Salim Joudi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and discussed ways to support and enhance them.

MENAFN11112026000063011010ID1111948576


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search