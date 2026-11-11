Saudi-Led Coalition Says It Intercepted 3 Houthi Cruise Missiles Targeting Riyadh

Riyadh: Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced Wednesday its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al Malki as confirming the interception.

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