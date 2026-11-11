US-Iran Mediation Gaining Momentum, Progress Made In Talks, Says Mofa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar continues its mediation efforts to bring the positions of the United States and Iran closer together, in coordination with regional and international partners, Director of the Department of Media, and Communication at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi has said.

“The mediation seeks to reach a diplomatic solution that ends the state of uncertainty and restores stability to the region,” Al Hashmi said while addressing MoFA's weekly media briefing yesterday.

He said that the mediation efforts have gained significant momentum over the past few days and weeks, in coordination with regional and international partners as well as the concerned parties.

“Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Monday in Washington with the Vice President of the United States of America H E JD Vance. His Excellency subsequently held a closed-door meeting with the President of the United States of America H E Donald Trump, at the White House. The discussions addressed the situation in the region and ways to make progress in US-Iran negotiations. The meeting at the White House was described as“positive” and focused on narrowing the gaps between the two sides.”

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The Director of the Media and Communication Department at MOFA further said that there is progress in the negotiations, and the mediator is making a continuous and diligent effort to bridge the gaps between the parties' positions.“The details will be disclosed once the final shape and features of the agreement are settled.”

He also reiterated Qatar's call for the restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible, in light of the worsening global energy crisis as a result of its continued closure.

Al Hashmi said that mediation is not merely a political or technical process.

“At its core, it represents the raising of a banner of hope and a profound belief in a peaceful solution, no matter how complex the circumstances or how great the challenges may be.”

He added,“Despite the negative tone in the media over the past few days, mediation efforts are still ongoing, and both sides have spoken positively about a diplomatic solution - an outcome that the State of Qatar is focused on and striving to achieve through the current negotiations.”

On the Strait of Hormuz, he said that the approach of winter, combined with the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, compounds the costs of this closure for all nations, particularly for vulnerable populations, especially given the energy crisis currently affecting countries worldwide.“The mediator is working tirelessly to put an end to the prevailing uncertainty, a state of neither war nor peace, and to restore stability and prosperity to the region... this is the current focus of the mediation efforts and the consultations between the American and Iranian sides.”

He reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the fraternal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the measures it may take to preserve its security and the integrity of its territory.