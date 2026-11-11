Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (November 12-14, 2026)
Doha, Qatar: As the weather in Qatar becomes more pleasant and the temperatures start to cool down, it's the perfect time to step outside, enjoy the fresh air and make the most of everything the country has to offer!
Enjoy exciting events and outdoor activities to fun experiences, entertainment, markets and much more,
If you are still wondering what to do and where to go this weekend, here are some fun and exciting events, activities and experiences happening across Qatar that you won't want to miss.
Fadel Chaker Concert
November 12 | 8pm
Katara Amphitheatre
Acclaimed Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker returns for a one-night-only concert in Doha, after years away from the live stage.
Chaker's Arabic music is considered timeless and he will perform some of his best-loved hits, including Ya Ghayeb, Akhedny Ma'ak and Ma'oul.
His son, Mohamed Chaker, will be joining him for a special father-and-son performance blending traditional Arabic Tarab with contemporary sounds.
Tickets are priced at QR1,900, offering audiences an opportunity to enjoy a memorable night of Arabic music.
A Night under the stars
November 13 | 7pm
974 Beach
This family gathering event provides creative and recreational activities designed for children in a safe, family-friendly atmosphere.
The programme will feature various activities, including face painting, outdoor movie screening, story telling and family gathering under the stars.
For more details, click here
Tape of the eighties and nineties
November 14 | 8pm
Qatar National Convention Center – Al Mayassa
Tazraq returns with“Tape of the Eighties and Nineties,” a musical evening celebrating the golden era of Gulf and Arabic music.
Sponsored and supported by Qatar Calendar and led by Maestro Khaled Nouri, the event will take audiences on a journey through some of the most memorable songs of the 1980s and 1990s.
The programme will feature other beloved classics associated with legendary artists including Majid Al Mohandis, Bou Noura, Warda, Rabab, Rashid Al Majid, Nawal Al Kuwaitia and Abdulkarim Abdulqader, alongside timeless melodies by composer Talal and lyrics by Prince Badr bin Abdulmohsen.
Click here for the details of an evening that promises a celebration of musical memories and nostalgia, bringing generations together through songs that have stood the test of time.
The Pearl Food Festival
Starts November 11 | Weekdays: 3pm -11pm; weekends: 3pm– 12am
Porto-Arabia, The Pearl Qatar
Expect more than 40 food booths for an eclectic mix of culinary concepts from The Pearl Island and beyond at the 3rd edition of the Pearl Food Festival.
The event offers visitors a broader mix of flavours and new discoveries, featuring cuisines from across Asia, Italy and the wider region to reflect the diversity of Doha's dining scene.
Here is your guide to the Food Festival
ISSF World Championship 2026
Until November 13
Lusail Shooting Club
World records are being set at this competition that will see top-class athletes compete for titles in rifle, pistol and shotgun shooting happening at Lusail Shooting Club. As of November 11, 2026, China has bagged 26 medals, followed by India and Korea with 9 medals each.
Family Exploration Journey
November 14 | 9am - 7pm
National Museum of Qatar's (NMoQ)
This event is for families wishing to embark on an interactive adventure through the National Museum of Qatar's (NMoQ) galleries and family exhibits.
There are fun and engaging activities for children as they explore the opportunity to develop their problem-solving skills while discovering more about Qatar's environment, heritage, and rich cultural traditions.
This experience is suitable for children aged 6 to 12, accompanied by their families
No prior registration is required. For more information, visit this link
Mafareed Challenge Festival 2026
Until November 14
Al-Shahaniya Camel Racetrack
The annual forum brings together camel owners and enthusiasts from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with Qatar leading the event as the host nation, serving as a platform for participants to celebrate the region's rich camel-rearing heritage and traditions.
The festival features a diverse programme of activities, including camel beauty contests, competitions and other events that showcase the importance of camels in Gulf culture and heritage.
The 15th Keshta Exhibition
Until November 13 | 10am-10pm daily
Simaisma and Al Dhaayen Youth Center
The 15th edition of the Keshta Exhibition brings together a wide range of equipment and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing and outdoor adventures.
The exhibition offers visitors a diverse shopping experience, showcasing the latest land and marine gear, with a focus on quality, innovation and adventure essentials.
For more info, click here
Drawtastic with Iraqi Modernism
November 14 | 4-6pm
Mathaf's Manara Art studio
Inspired by Mathaf's exhibition, What Lingers in the Artist Mind: Experiments and Legacies of the Baghdad Modern Art Group, this special edition invites participants to explore the styles and techniques of Iraqi artists while experimenting with different artistic approaches and expressing their own creativity.
Find out more about the event here
The Fourth Camel Local Race
Until November 12
Al-Shahaniya Camel Racetrack
The 4th Local Camel Race aims to celebrate and preserve Qatar's rich cultural heritage while promoting camel racing as one of the country's cherished traditional sports.
Beyond its cultural significance, the race seeks to strengthen competition among local participants, encourage the development of the sport and raise standards in camel racing.
Details about the camel race can be found here
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