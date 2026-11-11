Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (November 12-14, 2026)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the weather in Qatar becomes more pleasant and the temperatures start to cool down, it's the perfect time to step outside, enjoy the fresh air and make the most of everything the country has to offer!

Enjoy exciting events and outdoor activities to fun experiences, entertainment, markets and much more,

If you are still wondering what to do and where to go this weekend, here are some fun and exciting events, activities and experiences happening across Qatar that you won't want to miss.

Fadel Chaker Concert

November 12 | 8pm

Katara Amphitheatre

Acclaimed Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker returns for a one-night-only concert in Doha, after years away from the live stage.

Chaker's Arabic music is considered timeless and he will perform some of his best-loved hits, including Ya Ghayeb, Akhedny Ma'ak and Ma'oul.

His son, Mohamed Chaker, will be joining him for a special father-and-son performance blending traditional Arabic Tarab with contemporary sounds.

Tickets are priced at QR1,900, offering audiences an opportunity to enjoy a memorable night of Arabic music.

A Night under the stars



November 13 | 7pm

974 Beach

This family gathering event provides creative and recreational activities designed for children in a safe, family-friendly atmosphere.

The programme will feature various activities, including face painting, outdoor movie screening, story telling and family gathering under the stars.

For more details, click here

Tape of the eighties and nineties

November 14 | 8pm

Qatar National Convention Center – Al Mayassa

Tazraq returns with“Tape of the Eighties and Nineties,” a musical evening celebrating the golden era of Gulf and Arabic music.

Sponsored and supported by Qatar Calendar and led by Maestro Khaled Nouri, the event will take audiences on a journey through some of the most memorable songs of the 1980s and 1990s.

The programme will feature other beloved classics associated with legendary artists including Majid Al Mohandis, Bou Noura, Warda, Rabab, Rashid Al Majid, Nawal Al Kuwaitia and Abdulkarim Abdulqader, alongside timeless melodies by composer Talal and lyrics by Prince Badr bin Abdulmohsen.

Click here for the details of an evening that promises a celebration of musical memories and nostalgia, bringing generations together through songs that have stood the test of time.

The Pearl Food Festival

Starts November 11 | Weekdays: 3pm -11pm; weekends: 3pm– 12am

Porto-Arabia, The Pearl Qatar

Expect more than 40 food booths for an eclectic mix of culinary concepts from The Pearl Island and beyond at the 3rd edition of the Pearl Food Festival.

The event offers visitors a broader mix of flavours and new discoveries, featuring cuisines from across Asia, Italy and the wider region to reflect the diversity of Doha's dining scene.

Here is your guide to the Food Festival

ISSF World Championship 2026

Until November 13

Lusail Shooting Club

World records are being set at this competition that will see top-class athletes compete for titles in rifle, pistol and shotgun shooting happening at Lusail Shooting Club. As of November 11, 2026, China has bagged 26 medals, followed by India and Korea with 9 medals each.

Family Exploration Journey

November 14 | 9am - 7pm

National Museum of Qatar's (NMoQ)

This event is for families wishing to embark on an interactive adventure through the National Museum of Qatar's (NMoQ) galleries and family exhibits.

There are fun and engaging activities for children as they explore the opportunity to develop their problem-solving skills while discovering more about Qatar's environment, heritage, and rich cultural traditions.

This experience is suitable for children aged 6 to 12, accompanied by their families

No prior registration is required. For more information, visit this link

Mafareed Challenge Festival 2026

Until November 14

Al-Shahaniya Camel Racetrack

The annual forum brings together camel owners and enthusiasts from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with Qatar leading the event as the host nation, serving as a platform for participants to celebrate the region's rich camel-rearing heritage and traditions.

The festival features a diverse programme of activities, including camel beauty contests, competitions and other events that showcase the importance of camels in Gulf culture and heritage.



The 15th Keshta Exhibition



Until November 13 | 10am-10pm daily

Simaisma and Al Dhaayen Youth Center

The 15th edition of the Keshta Exhibition brings together a wide range of equipment and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing and outdoor adventures.

The exhibition offers visitors a diverse shopping experience, showcasing the latest land and marine gear, with a focus on quality, innovation and adventure essentials.

For more info, click here

Drawtastic with Iraqi Modernism

November 14 | 4-6pm

Mathaf's Manara Art studio

Inspired by Mathaf's exhibition, What Lingers in the Artist Mind: Experiments and Legacies of the Baghdad Modern Art Group, this special edition invites participants to explore the styles and techniques of Iraqi artists while experimenting with different artistic approaches and expressing their own creativity.

Find out more about the event here

The Fourth Camel Local Race

Until November 12

Al-Shahaniya Camel Racetrack

The 4th Local Camel Race aims to celebrate and preserve Qatar's rich cultural heritage while promoting camel racing as one of the country's cherished traditional sports.

Beyond its cultural significance, the race seeks to strengthen competition among local participants, encourage the development of the sport and raise standards in camel racing.

Details about the camel race can be found here