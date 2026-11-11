Al-Ghafar Star Rises, Heralding Approach Of Winter

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department said that the Al Ghafar star rises today, November 11, marking the beginning of 13 days associated with the approach of winter and forming part of the Al Wasmi (rainy) season.

The period is traditionally associated with rainfall, which encourages the growth of truffles in the desert.

The department said that during this period, people are advised to wear warm clothing to protect themselves from the cold.

"This is also a suitable time for transplanting young trees and palm offshoots. The cultivation of wheat and barley continues in central Arabia," it added.

Among farmers, this period is also known as the first phase of Al Wasm.