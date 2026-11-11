Amir Participates In Opening Session Of COP31 In Turkiye

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Antalya: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated in the opening session of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), held Wednesday in Antalya, the Republic of Turkiye.

The opening session was attended by a number of Their Excellencies heads of state and government, as well as official delegations and representatives of regional and international organizations.

Their Excellencies the members of HH the Amir's official accompanying delegation also attended the session, along with Their Excellencies the members of participating delegations, senior officials and conference guests.