State Minister For Int'l Cooperation Meets UN Representative For Children, Armed Conflict

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali Al Misnad held talks with HE Under-Secretary-General Vanessa Frazier, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum 2026, being held in the French capital. It focused on bilateral cooperation between Qatar and the United Nations, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting reflects continued engagement between Qatar and the United Nations on matters of international cooperation and shared priorities.