Minister Of Labor Meets Nigerian Minister Of Labor And Employment

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labor HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met with Minister of Labor and Employment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria HE Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries in the labor sector.

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