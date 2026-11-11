Ministry Of Municipality Closes 57 Food Establishments, Records 6,088 Violations In Q3

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality closed 57 food establishments and recorded 6,088 violations across Qatar during the third quarter of 2026, according to its latest Municipal Operations Report.

Figures released by the Ministry showed that municipalities conducted 81,611 health inspections and 31,614 technical inspections during the July–September period.

The report also recorded 47,846 general inspections, while 8,427 advertising permits were issued during the same period.

Municipal authorities carried out 25,091 pest and rodent control operations and processed 3,919 customer service requests.

According to the Ministry, Doha Municipality conducted 20,870 health inspections and 4,006 technical inspections, recording 1,495 violations and closing 14 food establishments.

Meanwhile, Al Wakrah Municipality carried out 18,104 health inspections and 11,109 technical inspections, while 12 food establishments were closed.

The figures form part of the Ministry's quarterly report on municipal operations, covering inspection activities, food safety enforcement, public services and pest control across the country.