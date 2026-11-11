Amir Meets President Of Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met today with HE Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), held in Antalya, Republic of Türkiye.

During the meeting, they reviewed the brotherly relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them across various fields. In this regard, HH The Amir reaffirmed the State of Qatar's steadfast position in support of Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as its support for the aspirations of its brotherly people for development and prosperity.

A number of regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed, in addition to the key topics on the conference agenda.

The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH The Amir.

Also attending on the Syrian side were a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HE the President.