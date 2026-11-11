Amir Meets Prime Minister Of Ethiopia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Antalya: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met today with HE Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), held in Antalya, Republic of Türkiye.

During the meeting, they reviewed the relations between the two countries and prospects for strengthening them at various levels, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also exchanged views on the key topics on the conference agenda.

The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH The Amir.

Also attending on the Ethiopian side were a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HE the Prime Minister.