New Park Opens In Al Rayyan With Green Spaces And Sports Facilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has opened Al Wajbah Park in Al Rayyan, adding a new recreational destination for families and residents, with extensive green spaces, walking paths, a jogging track and dedicated sports facilities.

Covering a total area of 18,383 square metres, the park features 10,351sqm of green spaces and around 260 trees, as part of the ministry's efforts to expand green areas and improve quality of life.

The park, developed by the ministry's Public Parks Department in coordination with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), includes a 3,482sqm pedestrian walkway and a 463-metre jogging track to encourage residents to adopt healthier lifestyles.

It also has a 700sqm children's play area and a 115sqm fitness zone equipped with modern exercise equipment suitable for different age groups.

The facilities include four public restrooms, 53 benches and parking spaces for 56 vehicles.

Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani said the opening reflects the ministry's continued efforts to develop public parks and recreational facilities and provide healthy and sustainable environments for different segments of society.

He said the ministry is implementing projects to improve quality of life and encourage community members to engage in sports and recreational activities in safe and well-equipped surroundings.

Director of the Public Parks Department Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sada said the park's design balances environmental, recreational and sporting needs.

The project supports the Ministry of Municipality's 2024–2030 strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.