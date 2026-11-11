Minister Of Interior Participates In 43Rd GCC Interior Ministers' Meeting
Bahrain: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya,” HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, headed the State of Qatar's delegation to the 43rd GCC Interior Ministers' Meeting, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among the security agencies of GCC states and coordinate their efforts to combat crime and address regional and international security challenges.
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