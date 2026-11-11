Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, Thundery Rain And High Sea Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6am on Thursday will bee partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain, maybe thundery at first, mild later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind, high sea, thundery rain at places at first.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain, maybe thundery at places at times, the report added, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea, thundery rain at places at times.

Wind inshore will be northerly to northwesterly at a speed of 10 to 20 knot, gusting to 25 knot at times.

Offshore, it will be Northwesterly at a speed of 18 to 28 knot gusting to 36 knot at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 3 to 5 feet. Offshore, it will be 5 to 9 feet, surging to 13 feet at places at times.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09 kilometers or less at places with thundery rain; offshore, it will be 05 to 09/02 kilometers or less at places with thundery rain.