Astrazeneca's Reported $10 Billion Rhythm Bid Raises The Stakes For Palatin's Obesity Pipeline (NASDAQ: PTN)

A reported offer for the established MC4R franchise and fresh funding for Lilly-backed Superluminal point to growing interest in the brain's hunger pathway. Palatin is engineering several ways to compete in its next generation.

On November 4, Reuters reported that AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) had offered approximately $10 billion for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM). The nonbinding proposal included milestone payments and would be pursued through AstraZeneca's rare-disease business, Alexion, according to people familiar with the matter. The report puts a substantial strategic number alongside a particular obesity business: medicines that act on the brain's melanocortin-4 receptor, or MC4R.

Capital is also moving toward emerging competitors. In September, Superluminal Medicines raised $60 million from investors including Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), BVF Partners and RA Capital, with proceeds supporting its rare-obesity program's planned move into human trials. Its pipeline includes a selective MC4R candidate designed to improve the treatment profile.

For Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ: PTN), those developments frame a specific opportunity. The company is developing long-acting peptides and oral compounds that target the same pathway, with a focus on the selectivity, tolerability and dosing characteristics that could matter in a competitive rare-obesity market.

The Money Is Following a Growing Franchise

MC4R helps regulate appetite and energy balance. When the system is disrupted by genetic disease or damage to the hypothalamus, patients can develop severe obesity and persistent hunger. Rhythm's IMCIVREE has established a commercial business treating disorders involving that pathway.

On November 3, Rhythm reported $92.1 million in quarterly worldwide IMCIVREE sales, up 29% from the previous quarter. Its acquired-hypothalamic-obesity launch had generated more than 700 patient start forms from over 500 prescribers through September 30. The same update outlined plans to advance its oral candidate bivamelagon into pivotal studies in acquired hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome.

The commercial franchise is growing, and even its owner is developing successors. That makes the AstraZeneca report particularly relevant to Palatin: the strategic interest concerns a market where treatment has already gained adoption, while the product race continues.

Superluminal reinforces the second half of that argument. Beyond its financing, the company has a collaboration with Lilly carrying up to $1.3 billion in upfront, near-term, equity and milestone consideration, plus royalties. That agreement covers undisclosed receptor targets relevant to obesity and cardiometabolic disease; its internal MC4R program adds a separate, direct competitor pursuing better medicines in Palatin's field.

Palatin Is Engineering the Treatment Profile

For a medicine taken over many years, effectiveness, side effects and dosing all shape the product. IMCIVREE's prescribing information lists daily injections and adverse reactions including skin darkening, nausea and vomiting. Those characteristics define concrete opportunities for improvement.

Palatin's approach starts with receptor selectivity. In laboratory testing, compounds from its two peptide series activate MC4R without activating MC1R, the related receptor involved in pigmentation. The company aims to preserve therapeutic activity while minimizing or eliminating that unwanted effect, alongside separate work on gastrointestinal tolerability.

Its lead peptide also incorporates a fatty-acid component, a modification called lipidation. This is the same general approach used in leading GLP-1-based obesity medicines, including Novo Nordisk's Wegovy (semaglutide) and Eli Lilly's Zepbound (tirzepatide), to extend their duration of action and enable convenient dosing. By contrast, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' next-generation MC4R peptide under development, RM-718, relies on a sustained-release depot formulation rather than lipidation of the peptide itself. On Palatin's September earnings call, management explained that lipidation allows the molecule to bind to circulating proteins, extending its duration of action. Management believes its approach offers flexibility in dose adjustment and delivery. The development goal is a medicine whose chemistry supports convenient long-term use.

Palatin's lead lipidated candidate has reduced food intake and body weight with weekly dosing in obese mice. The company reports preclinical data supporting potential weekly or less frequent human dosing. Alongside it, Palatin is advancing a controlled-release peptide approach and oral small molecules. Its October presentation also identifies work stabilizing lipidated peptides for oral delivery.

Together, these complementary approaches position Palatin to develop potentially best-in-class MC4R therapies that combine meaningful weight-loss efficacy, improved tolerability, and more convenient dosing, key attributes increasingly valued in the rapidly evolving MC4R treatment landscape. Its initial indications include hypothalamic obesity, Prader-Willi syndrome and Bardet-Biedl syndrome, connecting the portfolio directly to the rare-obesity opportunity behind Rhythm's growth and Superluminal's development push.

A Strategic Market Meets a Clinical Milestone

The reported AstraZeneca proposal highlights the potential strategic value of an established MC4R franchise. Superluminal's backing shows capital also supporting the effort to build its next generation. Palatin is developing within both themes: validated biology and the search for a better product.

With advancement dependent on funding and clinical results, Palatin targets a first-half 2027 Phase 1 start for its lead lipidated peptide and initial data in the second half. Its oral small-molecule program targets Phase 1 in the second half of 2027. As larger companies pursue MC4R capabilities, those studies could begin to show what Palatin's own drug-design engine can contribute to an increasingly valuable field.

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