Duke Robotics Targets Greece's €6 Billion Grid Buildout With Large-Scale Projects Identified (NASDAQ: DUKR)

Valued at roughly $10 million as of November 10, Duke is pursuing potential large-scale Greek projects under an agreement that gives it the majority of joint-project profits, building on an expanding utility engagement in Israel.

A national electricity utility is a substantial customer for a small robotics business. Duke Robotics (NASDAQ: DUKR), with a market capitalization of approximately $10 million as of November 10, already has one. Israel Electric Corporation, Israel's government-owned electricity supplier, has expanded its use of Duke's drone-based maintenance service. Another utility relationship could become a meaningful part of a business operating at Duke's scale.

That makes the company's November 10 collaboration with CRONOS more than a geographic update. CRONOS is a Greek security and technology services group whose customers include Public Power Corporation, Greece's largest electricity utility, according to Duke. The exclusive IC Drone collaboration has an initial three-year term, with Duke receiving the majority of profits on jointly undertaken projects. It builds on the operational authorization Duke's Greek subsidiary received earlier this year.

Duke says the partners have already identified potential large-scale projects with significant near-term revenue potential. Securing customer contracts is the next step, but the company now has a local collaborator with utility-sector experience and project-management capabilities. An assignment that is modest for a national utility could still represent meaningful commercial growth for a business at Duke's stage.

The timing adds to the appeal. Greek transmission operator IPTO has a €6 billion investment programme for 2026 to 2029, including major island and international interconnections, according to Euronext Athens. That broader network investment provides the backdrop for Duke's pursuit of specialized maintenance work. New infrastructure must eventually be maintained, while existing assets still need attention as the network expands.

Duke's existing utility work also gives it a place in the broader commercial idea behind Robotics-as-a-Service, or RaaS. Customers pay for robotic capabilities, often with software, maintenance and support included. In Duke's case, the utility purchases a maintenance job delivered using its drone technology. The opportunity extends from winning an initial assignment to serving a customer repeatedly as its maintenance needs arise.

A Utility Customer Has Already Come Back for More

Duke's IC Drone cleans the insulators that separate high-voltage electricity from the structures supporting transmission lines. According to the company, it performs that maintenance while the lines remain energized. It addresses a specific job within electricity infrastructure, giving utility customers a practical use for the technology.

A March order extended Duke's Israel Electric Corporation engagement for another year and increased its scope. In its August update, Duke said the cleaning season involved substantially more insulators and additional field crews using its second-generation system.

That customer history strengthens the case for broader adoption. Duke can point prospective utilities to work already being performed for a national electricity supplier and to an engagement that has grown. A successful Greek deployment could provide another operating reference for pursuing additional grids, giving an initial project significance beyond its own revenue.

Big Names Are Building Around the Service Model

Hyundai Motor Group made expanding RaaS offerings part of its CES 2026 strategy, combining Boston Dynamics' technology with the group's manufacturing capabilities. SoftBank and Symbotic established GreenBox in 2023 to provide automated warehousing as a service, alongside an approximately $7.5 billion systems contract between Symbotic and the venture.

There are operating examples as well. Locus Robotics offers annual robot subscriptions and, in February, reported that DHL Supply Chain had reached one billion warehouse picks using its machines. GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) and Agility Robotics have announced plans for two additional U.S. deployments in early 2027 after Agility's humanoid robots moved more than 100,000 totes at a Georgia facility.

These examples show robotics finding a commercial role through sustained customer use. Duke has a specialized application of that idea in utility maintenance, where expanding the work for an existing customer or adding another utility could increase its service activity.

More Work Per Flight, More Services Per Customer

Duke is also developing the equipment and services it could offer those customers. In June, it began integrating IC Drone with a larger commercial-grade airframe designed to carry more payload, fly longer and improve productivity per mission. Successful integration could help it undertake more demanding work on larger grids. For a service provider, greater productivity could translate into more maintenance completed per deployment, with the commercial benefit depending on project costs and execution.

Its AEROTRACE platform adds a potential service alongside cleaning. Launched in February, it combines aerial data capture with AI-assisted image analysis to help infrastructure operators assess assets and prioritize maintenance. Management intends it to generate recurring, software-style revenue that complements the drone-maintenance business. That creates the possibility of serving customers at two stages: identifying maintenance needs and carrying out the work.

The next milestone to watch is a Greek project award. Duke already has an expanding utility engagement in Israel; the CRONOS agreement adds identified opportunities, local execution capabilities and a majority share of joint-project profits. At a market value of roughly $10 million as of November 10, winning and delivering work in a second national market could meaningfully broaden Duke's commercial base. The prospect of turning one utility reference into a repeatable international service business is what gives the Greek expansion its larger significance.

Recent News Highlights from Duke Robotics (NASDAQ: DUKR)

Duke Robotics Announces Expansion of IC Drone Platform into Greece Through Strategic Collaboration with CRONOS

Duke Robotics Appoints Capital Markets and Public Company Finance Veteran Avi Levin as Chief Financial Officer

Duke Robotics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Duke Robotics Announces New Order for the Bird of Prey Weapon Drone System Through Leading Defense Company Elbit

Duke Robotics Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Defense and Drone-Technology Veteran Yiftach Kleinman as Chief Executive Officer

Duke Robotics Advances IC Drone Platform with Integration of Larger Commercial-Grade Drone Airframe to Support Operations on Larger Scale National Grids

Duke Robotics Successfully Commences Deployment of Expanded 2026 IC Drone Grid Maintenance Operations with Israel Electric Corporation

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