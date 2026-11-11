Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) Secures Illinois Certification For Bolawrap 150 Law Enforcement Training Course

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) announced that the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (“ILETSB”) has certified its 10-hour BolaWrap(R) 150 CIT Rescue Tool Level 1 Law Enforcement User Course for in-service training, recognizing 5.5 hours across five categories of mandated law enforcement training. Illinois is the first state to recognize a curriculum developed under the company's Non-Lethal System Doctrine. The course combines two hours of foundational instruction, which can be completed through its WrapTactics(TM) Learning Management System, with eight hours of in-person training covering equipment handling, decision-making, practical techniques and certification testing. The certification allows participating agencies to apply portions of the curriculum toward existing officer training requirements, subject to applicable state and agency rules.

The certification supports Wrap Technologies' strategy to transition from individual equipment sales toward integrated de-escalation programs incorporating digital education, standardized training and ongoing officer proficiency. The company has submitted curriculum materials for consideration in several additional states and believes its training model could expand recurring revenue opportunities through continued education, instructor credentialing and long-term agency relationships.

To view the full press release, visit

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. is a public safety technology company focused on non-lethal response solutions, training, and integrated technologies designed to support law enforcement and security professionals. Through its BolaWrap family of remote restraint devices, training programs, and expanding technology portfolio, WRAP seeks to provide officers and agencies with additional options to manage encounters, support de-escalation, and improve public safety outcomes. For more information, visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS: IBN is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

The latest news and updates relating to WRAP are available in the company's newsroom at

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Contact

IBN



[email protected]

