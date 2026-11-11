Lunar Energy Launches New Lunar System And Lunar Fast Charger To Bring Affordable, Reliable Energy To More Homes And Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New system brings solar, batteries and EV charging together, paving the way for connected homes, businesses and vehicles to collectively power entire communities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lunar Energy, the leader in distributed energy, launched the next-generation Lunar System and an all-new Lunar Fast Charger. Lunar's expanded platform brings solar, battery storage and EV charging together as one AI-optimized system, connecting how homes and businesses generate, store, use, and save on electricity.

“As demand on the grid accelerates faster than ever, families and businesses are feeling the strain through rising rates and frequent outages,” said Kunal Girotra, Founder and CEO of Lunar Energy.“The new Lunar System expands the boundaries of intelligent energy automation, adds the EV, and enables businesses to take control of their energy.”

The new Lunar System is adaptable to any size home, and now powerful enough to serve small businesses as well. Along with backup power, the system helps businesses manage energy costs, taking advantage of lowest prices and avoiding demand charges. Lunar AI makes those decisions automatically, using weather forecasts, electricity rates and each property's power use to decide when to charge, store and supply power.

Last year, Lunar AI saved customers in California an average of an additional $338 compared with a standard battery mode.

Features of the next-generation Lunar System include:



Flexible, Modular Scaling: Configurable in 5 kWh blocks from 10 kWh to 30 kWh in a single tower, and now stackable side-by-side up to 300 kWh for home or small commercial use, alongside new pad-mounted configurations with capacity up to one megawatt-hour.

Universal Solar Compatibility: Pairs with new rooftop arrays through Lunar Maximizer power optimization, integrates into existing solar installations, or functions effectively as a standalone battery system. American Assembly: Assembled in California, Georgia, Idaho, and Washington, with engineering and R&D led out of Mountain View, California.



For homes with an electric vehicle, the car is often the largest energy user and its most underutilized power source. Standard home EV chargers run as separate systems, leaving homeowners to pay for panel upgrades, track utility rate spikes, or even run out to the garage to plug in or unplug. The new Lunar Fast Charger pulls the vehicle into the rest of the home energy system, connecting straight to the Lunar System, and automatically charges at the lowest cost before your next trip.

Key capabilities of the Lunar Fast Charger include:



More Range in Less Time: Up to 25 kW of charging power can add 100 miles of range in an hour–more than double the speed of standard home chargers.

Bidirectional Charging (Vehicle-to-Home and Vehicle-to-Grid): Expands the storage capacity of the system by using the car's battery to keep a home running through a multi-day blackout and, as programs develop, earn money when the grid calls for stored power. Cheapest Miles, Automatically: Lunar AI dynamically balances rooftop solar, stored battery energy, and off-peak utility rates to ensure the lowest possible charging cost without manual scheduling.



“The Lunar Fast Charger is truly unique in the capabilities it offers to use your EV's battery as a smart energy device in concert with the rest of the home,” said Sam Wevers, Director of Product at Lunar Energy.“Automating fast charging and discharging with solar, storage and cheap grid power can dramatically reduce the cost to power your drive.”

At grid scale, Lunar connects these distributed assets through its Gridshare platform to create virtual power plants that help stabilize the grid. With more than 150,000 devices under management, Lunar works directly with utilities, retail energy providers, electric co-ops, and Community Choice Aggregators to relieve stress on the grid and provide clean affordable power to communities. These programs give customers incentives to allow their Lunar System to respond to grid signals, while providing grid operators with fast, dispatchable power that replaces the need for expensive peaker plants and substation overhauls.

The next-generation Lunar System will begin customer installations in early 2027, followed by initial rollouts of the Lunar Fast Charger and commercial products later in 2027.

About Lunar Energy

Lunar Energy, Inc. makes distributed energy work for everyone. Founded in 2020, Lunar Energy develops intelligent software and advanced hardware to electrify homes and connect communities to form clean, resilient virtual power plants. The fast-growing, global company is delivering an ecosystem of all-electric products to make electricity more affordable, reliable, and faster to deploy. Learn more at .

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