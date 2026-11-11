Advocis Announces New Financial Industry Advisory Committee To Strengthen Industry Collaboration And Advocacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada (TFAAC), today announced the establishment of a new Financial Industry Advisory Committee (FIAC) that will bring together experienced industry professionals to support the association's ongoing advocacy efforts.

The committee will draw on expertise from across the insurance and wealth management sectors, helping Advocis anticipate emerging issues and develop practical responses to challenges facing financial advisors and the Canadians they serve.

"Advocis has made important progress on a number of advocacy priorities, and we want to build on that momentum," said Kelly Gorman, President and CEO of Advocis. "There's a tremendous amount of expertise across our industry. Bringing more of that knowledge together will help us build on the work already underway and make an even stronger contribution to the issues that matter."

The initiative comes at a time of considerable change for the financial advice profession. Advisors are navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment while adapting to new technologies and changing client expectations. At the same time, many Canadians remain underserved or underinsured, reinforcing the importance of protecting access to professional financial advice.

The new committee will work alongside Marsha Gerhart, Advocis' General Counsel, contributing technical expertise and industry insight as the association examines emerging challenges. It will also provide an opportunity for closer collaboration among professionals who may approach the same issues from different perspectives.

The committee's work will complement Advocis' existing governance and policy development processes, with the aim of strengthening the association's ability to respond to developments affecting the profession.

"These are issues that affect the entire industry, and no single organization can address them alone," said Arun Channan, Chair of the TFAAC Board of Directors. "Advocis has an important role to play in bringing people together. This initiative builds on the work we've been doing and will help ensure we continue making a meaningful difference for advisors and the Canadians who rely on them."

Barb Leighton, Vice-President, Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer at PPI Management Inc., will serve as the committee's inaugural Chair.

Leighton brings more than 27 years of experience in the insurance industry, having held senior compliance and risk management roles across both the carrier and MGA sectors. She has worked extensively with financial advisors throughout her career and has contributed to industry discussions through her involvement as a board member and through committee work with organizations including Advocis (The Institute for Advanced Financial Education) and the Canadian Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (CAILBA).

"We all bring different experiences to the table, and I think that's what makes this initiative so valuable," said Leighton. "We won't always see every issue the same way, but having those conversations will help us find common ground and develop solutions that make sense for the industry and the people it serves."

The announcement coincides with Advocis Symposium 2026, where Leighton will moderate a panel discussion entitled Stronger Together: Industry Collaboration in a Changing Landscape. The panel will feature Gorman alongside Guy Legault, President and CEO of the Conference for Advanced Life Underwriting (CALU); Luke O'Connor, Vice-President, Distribution and Industry Relations at CLHIA; and Nina Kavalinas, Board Director at the Canadian Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (CAILBA).

The discussion will explore how industry organizations can work more closely together to respond to regulatory developments and protect Canadians' access to professional financial advice.

Additional details regarding the committee's inaugural membership will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Advocis

Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, is the country's largest and most established professional association for financial advisors. With a mission to elevate industry standards and advocate for consumer protection, Advocis is committed to ensuring Canadians receive qualified, ethical financial guidance. Learn more at

CONTACT: Jacquie Kilislian, Senior Director, Marketing & Communications Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada 416-342-9836...