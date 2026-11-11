Summit School Services Completes Largest Student Transportation Integration Of Samsara Technology To Date

- Adam Silbernagel, Senior Vice President of IT, Summit School ServicesWARRENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Summit School Services has become the first and largest student transportation company to date to fully equip its entire fleet with Samsara's state-of-the-art safety and fleet management technology. Summit completed this historic achievement in just under a year, four months after it announced the project's near completion in July. Spanning over 160 locations in North America, each of Summit's operating brands' fleets of buses has been fully outfitted with Samsara's industry-leading smart dual-facing dash cams and vehicle telematics, providing students, families, and districts with an enhanced, unparalleled degree of safe, proactive, and reliable transportation that they can trust and depend on.As a premier transportation provider built on a legacy of 109+ years of proven, trusted service, safety is the North Star that guides Summit's operational decision-making. This latest milestone integration of Samsara further demonstrates this principle and reaffirms Summit's unwavering, century-long commitment to safeguarding the students and communities it serves. With this implementation, Summit is proud to continue its upward climb as a leader in cultivating an elevated transportation experience built on safety, reliability, transparency, and accountability.“This full integration of Samsara across our entire fleet is a remarkable accomplishment and a clear reflection of our company and teams' unmatched determination in elevating our service to even greater, safer heights. It also signifies a revolutionary shift from reactive to proactive operations that will positively transform the way we can further safeguard our students,” said Adam Silbernagel, Senior Vice President of IT, Summit School Services.Silbernagel also noted,“The fact that we are the first in student transportation to complete such a significant, large-scale implementation of Samsara – that will no doubt set new standards in the industry – makes me incredibly proud. More than that, I am excited about the advanced level of safety and service Samsara's technology will provide to the districts and families we serve, giving them an even greater peace of mind as their students ride our buses each and every day. Lastly, we could not have successfully completed this project without our amazingly dedicated teams and partner, Samsara, and so I'd like to thank them for supporting our mission in ensuring we are providing safe, reliable transportation that districts and communities can trust.”As a leading cloud-based technology provider, Samsara uses connected sensors, cameras, and software to give real-time visibility into fleet operations, safety performance, and asset tracking, which, in turn, provides a powerful, increased level of proactivity and visibility that helps protect the students, drivers, districts, and communities we serve.Smart Cameras.Complete 360° awareness and real-time risk detection and alerts to bolster the safety of students, drivers, motorists, and pedestrians..Proactively review, reinforce, and coach driver behaviors when needed to further safeguard students, drivers, and fellow motorists and pedestrians..Real-time visibility into enroute buses and onboard footage for prompt accountability and communication.Vehicle Telematics.Streamlined vehicle diagnostics and proactive, data-driven insights for efficient fleet management and maintenance..Optimized routes to increase efficiency and maximize performance.Samsara is one of many integral components that make up Catalyst, Summit's technology stack, which boasts a flexible, connected approach to safe, reliable student transportation, combining proven technology, real-time data, transportation expertise, consistent fleet standards, and accountability into one integrated solution.To learn more about our use of Samsara and our premium technology stack, Catalyst, follow Summit School Service's LinkedIn page and visit Summit School Service's website, which features a video series about Catalyst that highlights its benefits, capabilities, and a few customer testimonials.About Summit School ServicesSummit School Services sets the standard for safe, reliable student transportation across North America. As the parent organization to trusted local operators including Durham School Services, Stock Transportation, and Petermann Bus, Summit supports over 5,500 schools. Powered by Catalyst, a connected technology ecosystem, and guided by five core values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Community, and Culture, Summit delivers student transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

Anna Lam

Summit School Services

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Summit School Services Completes Largest Student Transportation Integration of Samsara Technology to Date News Provided By Summit School Services November 11, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology



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