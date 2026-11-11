Cell And Gene Therapy Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) By TBRC, Featuring Future Industry

Cell And Gene Therapy Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Development Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) sector has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by advancements in therapeutic technologies and increasing demand for specialized manufacturing services. This market is set to expand further as new therapies gain traction and more companies seek CDMO expertise for development and production. Below is a detailed overview of the market's current status, growth drivers, regional perspectives, and future trends.

Market Size and Expansion Forecast for Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market

The cell and gene therapy CDMO market is projected to increase significantly, rising from $6.92 billion in 2025 to $8.85 billion in 2026. This represents an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%. Historically, this growth was fueled by the increasing trend among biotech firms to outsource manufacturing of advanced therapies, constrained internal development capabilities, a surge in early-stage biotech ventures, expanding orphan drug pipelines, and a rising demand for specialized expertise in production processes.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $21.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.6%. This forecast is supported by the growing commercialization of gene-modified therapies, heightened need for flexible manufacturing capacities, the broadening scope of global CDMO collaborations, increased investments in cell therapy pipelines, and a steady flow of regulatory approvals for advanced therapies. Emerging trends during this period include an expansion of comprehensive end-to-end CDMO services, greater demand for commercial-scale manufacturing support, widespread adoption of advanced gene editing technologies, a focus on accelerating development timelines, and improved integration of regulatory assistance.

Understanding the Role of Cell and Gene Therapy CDMOs

Cell and gene therapy CDMOs are specialized service providers that facilitate the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cutting-edge cell and gene therapy products. These organizations work closely with biopharmaceutical firms, academic institutions, and government agencies, offering tailored solutions that address the unique requirements of advanced therapy development. Their expertise and infrastructure play a crucial role in speeding up product development and enabling smoother transitions from early-stage research to full-scale commercialization.

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Key Growth Drivers for the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market

One of the primary forces propelling the growth of the cell and gene therapy CDMO market is the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide. Cancer, characterized by uncontrolled cell growth and spread, continues to increase due to aging populations, lifestyle changes, environmental factors, and improvements in detection. CDMOs contribute by developing and manufacturing innovative targeted cancer therapies that improve treatment effectiveness and patient outcomes.

For instance, in July 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that approximately 165,000 new cancer diagnoses occurred in Australia in 2023, averaging over 450 cases per day, with males accounting for roughly 55% of these cases. Such statistics highlight how the expanding cancer burden drives demand for the specialized services offered by CDMOs in the cell and gene therapy space.

Prominent Regions Leading the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cell and gene therapy CDMO market, reflecting its advanced infrastructure, strong biotech presence, and supportive regulatory environment. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, fueled by increasing investments, expanding biopharmaceutical activities, and growing healthcare demands.

The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing insights into global growth patterns and opportunities within the cell and gene therapy CDMO industry.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) by TBRC, Featuring Future Industry News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 11, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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