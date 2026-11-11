HPS Flooring Introduces Advanced Resinous Flooring Solutions Engineered For High-Velocity Warehouses And Distribution

Warehouse Resin Flooring

Warehouse Resin Flooring Before

Diamond Grinding Warehouse Floor

Warehouse Resin Floor Completed

HPS Flooring Introduces Advanced Resinous Flooring Solutions

- Stephen SmedleyGREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Specialized multi-coat epoxy and urethane systems eliminate concrete dusting, resist heavy forklift traffic, and maximize facility safety across New Jersey and the Tri-State area.GREEN BROOK, N.J. - HHPS Flooring, a premier commercial and industrial resinous flooring contractor operating since 1988, has announced an expanded focus on its heavy-duty warehouse and distribution flooring systems. Designed specifically to address the rigorous physical and chemical demands of modern logistics hubs, the engineered systems eliminate standard concrete vulnerabilities such as micro-fracturing, joint spalling, and abrasive concrete dusting.Unsealed concrete slabs under continuous 24/7 forklift traffic, heavy pallet jack movement, and rolling loads quickly break down, creating hazardous dust that compromises inventory and electronics. HPS Flooring's engineered multi-layer resinous solutions-featuring high-solids epoxy primers, thick base coats, and resilient aliphatic urethane or polyaspartic topcoats-create a seamless, non-porous protective barrier.“Warehouses and distribution centers operate under relentless physical pressure,” said Stephen E. Smedley, President and Founder of High Performance Systems Corporation.“Our industrial flooring systems are engineered from the substrate up. By combining rigorous mechanical diamond-grinding preparation with high-build resin chemistry, we provide logistics operators with durable surfaces that withstand severe forklift impact, stop dusting completely, and reduce long-term facility maintenance costs.”Key Engineering and Operational Advantages Include:-Heavy Forklift & Impact Resistance: Multi-coat configurations absorb continuous vehicular traffic and steel-wheel loads without chipping, peeling, or delaminating.-Complete Dust Elimination: Non-porous surfaces lock in the concrete substrate, protecting sensitive stored goods, electronics, and warehouse machinery from abrasive concrete particulate.-Control Joint Reconstruction: Routing and filling control joints with semi-rigid polyurea joint fillers reinforces joint shoulders while accommodating natural concrete movement.-Enhanced Lighting & Safety: High-gloss finishes boost ambient light reflectivity to improve energy efficiency, while integrated safety line-striping and anti-slip textures maintain OSHA compliance.-Rapid Turnaround & Flexible Scheduling: Fast-curing formulations and turnkey installation teams work around operational windows-including nights, weekends, and holiday shutdowns-to minimize facility downtime.With nearly four decades of specialized commercial and industrial experience across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, HPS Flooring remains 100% dedicated to non-residential projects, providing customized flooring systems backed by comprehensive warranties.For more information on warehouse resinous flooring systems or to request an on-site evaluation, visit HPS Flooring Warehouse Solutions or contact the commercial team directly at 732-384-5577.About HPS Flooring: Founded in August 1988 and headquartered in Green Brook, New Jersey, High Performance Systems Corporation (operating as HPS Floors and HPS Flooring) is a family-owned commercial and industrial resinous flooring contractor. Specializing in high-performance epoxy, urethane, and polyaspartic coating solutions, HPS serves manufacturing plants, warehouses, logistics centers, food and beverage facilities, and commercial spaces throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.Media Contact:HPS Flooring107 Cramer Ave,Green Brook, NJ 08812Phone: 732-384-5577Email:...Website:

Stephen E. Smedley

HPS Flooring LLC

+1 732-384-5577

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HPS Flooring Introduces Advanced Resinous Flooring Solutions Engineered for High-Velocity Warehouses and Distribution News Provided By High Performance Systems November 11, 2026, 18:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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