As Holiday Hosting Surges, Boston Startup SOIRAY Launches Hosting Kits That Deliver The Food, Decor, And Game Plan

Each Soiray kit includes customized food and decor, easing the art of entertaining

New Holiday Soirays arrive Nov. 12; order by Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving

- Lauren Capitani, FounderBELMONT, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Everyone loves a holiday party. Almost no one loves the grocery runs, the recipe tabs, and the 5 p.m. hunt for candles. SOIRAY, a Boston-area home entertaining startup, is here to take that part off your plate. On November 12, it launches its Holiday Soirays, two new holiday hosting kits that deliver the food, the decor, and a step-by-step plan for the evening.The timing is right. Americans are hosting more. In the 2026 International Housewares Association At-Home Entertaining Survey, 57% of consumers said they hosted a casual gathering with food or drinks in the past year, up from 47% in the previous survey. Occasion-based gatherings, including holidays and milestones, rose from 49% to 58%. Hosts want help, but not a party planner: just 7% say they would hire one, and 22% name coordinating everything at once as their biggest hosting challenge.This is not your average meal kit.Every SOIRAY includes decor such as cocktail napkins and room candles, a step-by-step timeline, personalized guidance from the SOIRAY team, and curated recommendations for wine, flowers, playlists, invitations, and conversation starters. Hosts choose how much cooking they want to do, and menus can be made vegetarian or gluten-free friendly.Founder Lauren Capitani of Belmont tested this idea at her own table. In 2024, she and her husband declared“the year of the dinner party” and hosted 10–12 friends every other month for themed dinners. The verdict from guests was consistent: they wanted to host too, but didn't know where to start.“People tell us they love hosting but don't have the time, the know-how, or the confidence,” said Capitani.“SOIRAY takes care of the details, so you can invite people over without spending days getting everything just right, and actually enjoy your own party.”Capitani also brings 15 years of practice to the table. Her culinary project, One-World Whisk, had her cooking family-friendly meals from every country in the world, and it left her convinced that shared meals build community.Order by Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving at .About SOIRAY ~ Fetes and Feasts delivered.SOIRAY is a Boston-area hosting company offering curated cocktail and dinner party kits that include food, decor, an integrated timeline, and personalized guidance, so hosts can spend less time stressing and more time connecting.Review SOIRAYS and high-resolution photos available on request.

Barb Taylor

Soiray

+1 617-500-3724

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As Holiday Hosting Surges, Boston Startup SOIRAY Launches Hosting Kits That Deliver the Food, Decor, and Game Plan News Provided By Soiray November 11, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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