Ballot Bliss Builds HOA & Condo Voting For How Property Is Owned Today, From Family Trusts To Llcs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ballot Bliss led the way by letting multi-unit owners vote with a single invite. Deed-level voting takes that to the next level.

- Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Ballot Bliss

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ballot Bliss was one of the first voting platforms to give multi-unit owners a single invitation to vote for all their properties in one sitting. Deed-level voting builds on that by showing the deed name for each of those units on the ballot.

Owners in community associations today might be a retiree who placed her condo in a trust, a family managing an inherited unit through an estate, or an investor holding several units under separate LLC's. Ballot Bliss is building the community association voting experience for where ownership is heading, connecting every deed title to the owner behind.

Ballot Bliss's new deed-level voting feature, live today for all customers, extends the platform's voting capability by mapping each deed title to a verified owner profile during the voter list import process. When a manager imports a spreadsheet, a title such as The Smith Family Trust is linked to John Smith's profile. While his account displays his personal name, the ballot and reports show the associated deed name.

Continuing to pave the way in community governance:

Ballot Bliss first made multi-property voting easier for communities by allowing owners to receive a single voting invite to cast votes across all their properties in one sitting. Deed-level voting takes that a step further by matching each of those units to its deed title. Owners see exactly which titles they're voting for, and managers and boards get records that reflect the legal owner of every unit. Here's how the deed name feature streamlines online voting:

1) One Ballot Invite, Easy Multi-Unit Owner Voting - Multi-unit owners receive a single ballot invitation where they can cast votes for all their properties in one session, eliminating the need to switch between disconnected email notices or logins. Each property casts its own vote with its own decisions.

2) Deed-Labeled Ballots - Each property is clearly labeled with its deed name and unit number, giving owners clarity and confidence as they vote.

3) Reports & Audit Trails Match with Proper Deed Names - Deeds like the Smith Family Trust appear on participation tracking and audits, while John Smith's personal contact information stays organized.

4) Smarter Single-Profile Import - The import automatically detects existing owners by Email or SMS number, preventing duplicate voter profiles and catching any conflicting data before it is imported.

5) Fast Search by Name or Deed - Managers can instantly search and filter records by an owner's personal name, contact information or their legal deed title.

“Community voting has long been built around a single owner on a single deed, and we're building it for the way people own property today,” said Ashish Patel, CEO and Founder of Ballot Bliss.“With deed-level voting, an owner with one condo in a family trust or four units across different LLCs sees every deed title on a single ballot, and the board gets an accurate record that matches the deed.”

Deed-level voting is live now for all Ballot Bliss customers and can be used on a community's next voter list upload. Managers who want to see it in action can book a demo with the Ballot Bliss team.

About Ballot Bliss

Ballot Bliss helps organizations of all kinds cast votes and make decisions with ease and confidence. The company is rapidly becoming the platform that community associations and other firms turn to for a secure and intuitive solution that transforms the voting experience into something worry-free, and as its namesake promises, blissful. Learn more at .

Ashish Patel

Ballot Bliss, LLC

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ballot Bliss Builds HOA & Condo Voting for How Property Is Owned Today, From Family Trusts to LLCs News Provided By Ballot Bliss, LLC November 11, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.