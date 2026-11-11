Think It's Safe To Flush? 8 Bathroom Habits That Can Wreck Your Plumbing

MENAFN - Saving Advice) A toilet can swallow something without that item ever making it safely through your home's plumbing system. Just the service fee alone to have a plumber come out can range anywhere from $50 to $250. And if it's a mainline blockage? It could cost more than $800. That's an expensive distinction many homeowners discover only after a drain backs up, a plumber arrives, or sewage begins appearing where it shouldn't.

Toilet paper and human waste are what residential toilets and wastewater systems are designed to handle. Yet bathroom trash cans regularly fill with products labeled disposable, biodegradable, or even flushable, making it tempting to send them down the drain instead. Even homes connected to municipal sewer systems can experience clogs when inappropriate materials accumulate in household drainpipes.

What a Plumbing Backup Could Cost You

The financial consequences depend on where the blockage occurs and how much damage it causes. A minor clog near a toilet may require a straightforward service call, while a blockage in the main sewer line may require specialized equipment. If wastewater backs up into finished living space, cleanup, damaged flooring, and sanitation work can make the repair substantially more expensive.

Trip/Service Fee: $50 to $250 Simple Snaking / Augering: $100 to $275 Pulling & Reseating the Toilet: $150 to $300 Main Line Blockages: $250 to $800+

And if the problem occurs after hours? That could tack on an additional $150 to $400 on the trip. On top of that, septic system failures can create additional costs involving tank pumping, inspections, or drainfield repairs. Homeowners with septic systems need to be especially careful about what enters their drains. Septic tanks rely on biological processes to break down waste, and unsuitable materials can accumulate or interfere with normal treatment.

You should have inspections every one to three years and pumping every three to five years, depending on septic system characteristics and household usage. Flushing wipes, hygiene products, and other nondegradable materials may increase the likelihood of maintenance problems. Keeping maintenance records can also help homeowners identify developing issues before they become emergencies.

All of that being said, here are eight bathroom habits that can lead to expensive plumbing problems, along with better ways to dispose of everyday products.

1. Flushing Wipes Because the Package Says They're Flushable

Disposable wipes are among the most misleading products found in many bathrooms. Some are marketed as flushable, but that label doesn't guarantee they'll break apart as quickly as ordinary toilet paper under real plumbing conditions. Wipes can remain intact long enough to snag on pipe irregularities or combine with grease and other debris. Wet wipes are materials that shouldn't enter septic systems. Keeping a lined bathroom trash can nearby is a much cheaper alternative to dealing with a blocked drain.

2. Treating the Toilet Like a Trash Can for Cotton Products

Cotton balls, cotton swabs, and cosmetic pads seem small enough to disappear harmlessly after flushing. However, these products are manufactured to absorb moisture or maintain their shape rather than disintegrate like toilet paper. Cotton swabs can become lodged in bends, while pads and cotton balls may contribute to existing blockages. Repeatedly flushing small items can gradually create a larger problem, especially in plumbing with rough interior surfaces. Dispose of cotton products in the trash even when they appear too small to cause trouble.

3. Flushing Tampons, Pads, and Other Menstrual Products

Menstrual products are designed to absorb fluid, making them particularly unsuitable for flushing. Tampons can expand after entering water, while pads often contain plastic components and absorbent materials that don't readily break down. These products can obstruct household pipes or contribute to problems farther along the wastewater system. Feminine hygiene products are among the items that shouldn't be flushed. Wrapping used products and placing them in a covered trash container protects plumbing without creating unnecessary maintenance expenses.

4. Sending Dental Floss Down the Drain

Dental floss may look harmless because each piece is thin and lightweight. However, floss doesn't dissolve like toilet paper and can become tangled with other materials inside pipes. Over time, strands may contribute to clumps of debris that restrict water flow. This is particularly concerning in septic systems, where nonbiodegradable materials can accumulate instead of being processed normally. Place used floss in the trash rather than assuming its small size makes it safe to flush.

5. Flushing Paper Towels and Facial Tissues

A roll of toilet paper runs out, so someone reaches for facial tissues or paper towels instead. Although these products look similar, they are designed to remain stronger when wet and may not disperse as readily in plumbing. Paper towels are particularly durable because they need to absorb spills without immediately falling apart. Even a few sheets can contribute to a blockage when combined with other debris. If you must use a substitute temporarily, dispose of it in a lined trash container rather than flushing it.

6. Pouring Leftover Medications Into the Toilet

Flushing expired pills or liquid medications may seem like a quick way to keep them out of the wrong hands. However, most medications shouldn't be disposed of through toilets or sinks because wastewater treatment doesn't necessarily remove every pharmaceutical compound. The FDA recommends drug take-back options for most unused medicines. A limited number of especially dangerous medications appear on the FDA's flush list for situations where take-back options aren't readily available. Check the specific medication's disposal instructions rather than treating flushing as the default solution.

7. Pouring Harsh Chemicals Into a Slow Drain

A slow-draining sink or bathtub can tempt homeowners to reach for increasingly strong chemical drain cleaners. Some products may damage certain plumbing materials or create safety hazards when mixed with other chemicals. The EPA discourages chemical drain openers in septic systems because they can interfere with the organisms responsible for treating waste. A drain snake, hair-removal tool, or other appropriate mechanical method may solve a simple blockage without exposing the plumbing to unnecessary chemicals. If a clog persists, professional diagnosis is safer than repeatedly pouring different cleaning products down the drain.

8. Ignoring Small Leaks and Running Toilets

Not every expensive bathroom habit involves flushing something inappropriate. A toilet that runs continuously or a faucet that drips can waste significant amounts of water over time. Household leaks can waste nearly 10,000 gallons of water annually in an average home. A worn toilet flapper or deteriorating seal may be relatively inexpensive to replace when discovered early. Ignoring the problem can increase utility bills and allow moisture damage to develop around fixtures.

Your Homeowners Insurance May Not Cover the Damage

There are warning signs that deserve a plumber's attention. A single slow drain may indicate a localized obstruction, but several fixtures draining poorly can suggest a larger problem. Gurgling toilets, recurring backups, or wastewater appearing in a bathtub after another fixture is used deserve prompt investigation. If sewage begins backing up, stop using affected plumbing fixtures until the problem is assessed. Avoid repeatedly flushing a toilet that is already overflowing or forcing water through an unknown blockage. Acting early can prevent a lot of headaches.

But that doesn't mean your homeowners insurance will cover the damage. Standard homeowners policies don't necessarily cover damage caused by sewer or drain backups, although optional endorsements may be available. Coverage also depends on the cause of the loss, exclusions, deductibles, and policy language. Ask your insurer specifically whether sewer backup coverage is included and what circumstances would qualify for reimbursement.

Small Changes Can Prevent a Big Repair Bill

Protecting your bathroom plumbing doesn't require expensive equipment or complicated maintenance routines. Start by placing a covered trash can near the toilet and making sure everyone in the household knows what belongs in it. Use toilet paper for its intended purpose, dispose of medications properly, and keep absorbent products out of drains. Watch for leaks and recurring drainage problems rather than waiting until wastewater backs up. A few ordinary bathroom habits can make the difference between routine maintenance and a costly plumbing emergency.

Have you ever dealt with a plumbing backup caused by something that shouldn't have been flushed? What caused the problem, and how expensive was the repair? Share your experience in the comments!