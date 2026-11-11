What The Latest Data Says About Older Veterans And Retirement Income

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Military service can shape a person's finances long after their time in uniform ends. Some veterans enter retirement with military pensions, VA disability compensation, or healthcare benefits that other retirees don't receive. Others rely primarily on Social Security, civilian retirement savings, or income from continued employment. That creates an important question: Are older veterans financially better prepared for retirement than Americans who never served?

Newly available federal statistics offer a more detailed picture, including how much veterans receive from Social Security, how their poverty rates compare with those of nonveterans, and why retirement income can differ substantially across the veteran population. A January 2026 report from the Social Security Administration provides particularly useful information about veterans receiving Social Security benefits. The numbers reveal some financial advantages, but they also show why military service alone doesn't guarantee a comfortable retirement.

Nearly 8 Million Veterans Receive Social Security

The Social Security Administration estimates that approximately 8 million veterans received Social Security benefits in 2025. That represented 13.5% of all adult Social Security beneficiaries, making veterans a significant part of the retirement and disability benefit system. The figures include veterans receiving different types of Social Security benefits rather than exclusively retired workers. Military service doesn't prevent someone from qualifying for Social Security based on covered employment and applicable eligibility rules.

Veterans are generally older than Americans who haven't served in the military. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that approximately 17.3 million Americans were veterans in 2025. About 4.9 million had served during the Vietnam era or earlier wartime periods, accounting for roughly 28% of the veteran population. Those veterans are now at least 65 years old, making retirement income, healthcare costs, and long-term financial planning especially relevant. However, the broader veteran population also includes younger people whose financial circumstances differ considerably.

Social Security Benefits Vary by Age

The SSA's January 2026 veteran beneficiary profile reports average monthly Social Security benefits using 2024 payment data. Veterans ages 62 through 74 received an average of $1,842 monthly, compared with $1,990 for male nonveteran beneficiaries in the same age group. Among beneficiaries age 75 and older, veterans received an average of $2,024 monthly, compared with $1,952 for male nonveterans. These figures describe Social Security benefits, not total retirement income from all sources.

Monthly benefit amounts become easier to evaluate when converted into annual income. A veteran receiving the $1,842 average reported for the 62-to-74 age group would receive approximately $22,104 annually before any applicable deductions. At the $2,024 average for beneficiaries 75 and older, the annual amount would be approximately $24,288. These calculations use the SSA's 2024 benefit averages and don't represent guaranteed payments for individual veterans.

Again, actual benefits depend on factors including earnings history, claiming age, benefit type, and subsequent cost-of-living adjustments.

Older Veterans Have Lower Reported Poverty Rates in Some Age Groups

The same SSA report offers another important comparison involving poverty among Social Security beneficiaries. Among beneficiaries ages 62 through 74, the reported poverty rate was 7.9% for veterans and 8.4% for male nonveterans in 2024. For beneficiaries age 75 and older, the corresponding rates were 5.1% for veterans and 8.2% for male nonveterans. These differences suggest that older veterans in the surveyed beneficiary population experienced lower poverty rates than the comparison group. However, the statistics don't establish that military service itself caused the difference, and they don't capture every aspect of financial hardship.

VA Disability Compensation Is Different From a Military Pension

Two commonly misunderstood sources of veterans' income are VA disability compensation and military retired pay. VA disability compensation is generally a tax-free benefit for eligible veterans with qualifying service-connected disabilities. Military retired pay is a separate benefit based on qualifying military service and applicable retirement rules, and it is generally subject to federal income tax. Some retirees may receive both benefits, but coordination rules and exceptions can affect the amounts payable.

All of that being said, a common misconception is that military service automatically produces a lifetime pension. Traditional military retirement generally requires at least 20 years of qualifying service, although exceptions and alternative disability retirement rules exist. Many veterans leave military service before reaching the requirements for regular retirement pay. Those individuals may still qualify for other benefits, but they shouldn't assume they'll receive a monthly military pension.

How Older Veterans Compare With the Broader Retired Population

For additional context, the Pension Rights Center's March 2026 analysis summarizes government income statistics for Americans age 65 and older. It reports a median individual annual income of $33,310 in 2024, including income from all sources. Among older adults without earnings, median annual income was $26,770. These figures aren't directly comparable with the SSA's average Social Security payments for veterans because they measure different populations and different types of income. Still, they demonstrate why Social Security alone may not provide a complete picture of retirement finances.

Healthcare Benefits Can Affect Retirement Spending

Retirement security depends on more than the amount deposited into a bank account each month. Eligible veterans may receive healthcare through the Department of Veterans Affairs, potentially reducing certain medical expenses. However, VA healthcare eligibility, priority groups, copayments, and available services vary by individual circumstances. Some veterans also maintain Medicare or other insurance coverage to access healthcare outside the VA system.

VA healthcare and Medicare are separate systems, and coverage under one doesn't automatically replace the other. Many veterans enroll in Medicare when eligible to maintain access to non-VA providers and services. Medicare Part B generally involves monthly premiums, while other coverage decisions can affect deductibles and out-of-pocket costs. Veterans should review their individual healthcare needs before deciding whether to enroll in or decline Medicare coverage.

And no one ever knows what the future may hold. Older veterans may face substantial expenses involving assisted living, home healthcare, or nursing home services. Some qualify for VA long-term care services or financial assistance, but eligibility and availability depend on multiple factors. Others may rely on personal savings, family caregivers, Medicaid, or private insurance to cover necessary support. A household with adequate monthly retirement income can still face financial pressure when long-term care expenses increase. Any planning should include potential care needs rather than assuming military benefits will cover every expense.

Surviving Spouses May Face a Different Financial Reality

A veteran's death can change the household's income significantly, particularly when one spouse depended on the veteran's benefits. Military retired pay, VA disability compensation, and Social Security benefits don't necessarily continue in the same form after death. Certain surviving spouses may qualify for VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, Survivors Pension, Social Security survivor benefits, or military Survivor Benefit Plan payments. Each program has separate eligibility requirements and application procedures.

Before retirement, vets should verify their Social Security estimates and review any military or VA benefits for which they may qualify. Veterans should explore estimated benefits based on their earnings records. You can also review disability compensation, military retirement records, healthcare eligibility, and retirement account balances. Comparing these income sources with anticipated housing, healthcare, transportation, and living expenses can reveal potential shortfalls.

Don't Overlook Benefits That Require an Application

Some veterans may qualify for benefits they haven't claimed because they are unfamiliar with eligibility rules. Others may have previously applied and received decisions that warrant review because their circumstances have changed. The VA offers information about disability compensation, pension programs, healthcare, and other services through its official website. Veterans can also obtain assistance from accredited Veterans Service Organization representatives when navigating claims. Checking eligibility doesn't guarantee approval, but it can help prevent eligible individuals from overlooking valuable financial support.

What the Data Really Tells Us About Veteran Retirement

The latest federal figures show that veterans remain an important part of America's retirement population, with millions receiving Social Security benefits. The SSA's data also identifies lower poverty rates among older veteran beneficiaries than among comparable male nonveteran beneficiaries in certain age groups. However, military service doesn't automatically provide a pension, eliminate healthcare costs, or guarantee sufficient retirement savings. Individual outcomes depend on service history, civilian employment, disability status, household circumstances, and access to benefits. For older veterans and their families, the most useful response to these statistics is a thorough review of every available income source and financial obligation.

Are you a veteran or part of a military family approaching retirement? Have military or VA benefits made a meaningful difference in your financial security, or have you encountered unexpected expenses? Share your experience in the comments!