Cricket Scotland Names Titwood As Host Venue For 2030 T20 World Cup

Titwood Selected for 2030 T20 World Cup

Cricket Scotland has nominated Clydesdale Cricket Club's Titwood ground in Glasgow as their proposed venue for the men's T20 World Cup in 2030, which Scotland will co-host with England and Ireland, according to Cricinfo. Titwood has been selected ahead of Edinburgh's Grange Cricket Club, which hosted the two matches played in Scotland during the 1999 World Cup and the country's memorable ODI victory against England in 2018. The decision follows recent site visits by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and external contractors appointed by Cricket Scotland. It was also made in consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

While the Grange is considered a picturesque venue, its smaller site offers limited scope for expansion. Titwood, on the other hand, provides greater opportunities to accommodate temporary infrastructure required for the tournament. The 2030 tournament was awarded to England, Ireland and Scotland in 2021. However, details regarding the exact dates and the number of matches to be hosted by each country are yet to be confirmed. The ICC said on Wednesday that windows for major men's events between 2028 and 2035 will be submitted for approval at its upcoming board meetings in Bali.

"Cricket Scotland will now move to the next stage of discussions about the identified venue for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with key stakeholders and partners, including engagement with the Scottish and UK governments," the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.

History and Development Plans

Titwood received ICC approval to host ODIs in 2007. The venue was inaugurated by King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, during a rain-affected India-Pakistan fixture later that year, which was scheduled as part of celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of both countries' independence. Since then, the ground has hosted several Scotland fixtures, including a T20I tri-series involving the Netherlands and Nepal in June 2025. Scotland captain Richie Berrington also has a connection with the venue, as he represents Clydesdale Cricket Club as a player-coach.

Alongside the proposed World Cup venue, Cricket Scotland has announced plans to explore the possibility of developing a "permanent long-term home for Scottish cricket" at New Williamfield, the home ground of Stirling County Cricket Club. The proposed project would involve building permanent facilities for Scotland's national teams, reducing the current expenses associated with temporary infrastructure. However, the plan is likely to depend on government funding.

Cricket Scotland chair Wilf Walsh said the decisions would provide direction for the development of the country's cricket facilities. "These decisions give us a clear direction for the future of Scottish cricket's key facilities, building on the priorities identified in our recent Facilities Strategy. They provide a focus for the next stage of work with our clubs, partners and government as we explore how to secure the facilities our sport needs to grow and succeed,” he said. "The prospect of hosting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2030, alongside the opportunity to establish permanent facilities for our national teams, makes this an extremely important time for Scottish cricket. Our ambition is to turn these opportunities into a lasting legacy for our sport that connects investment at the highest level with stronger pathways and greater opportunities for people across Scotland to take up and enjoy the game, he added.

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