Your HOA Approves Your Landscaping - Then Changes The Rules. What Happens Next?

MENAFN - Frugal Gardening) Written HOA approval can be important when landscaping rules change after installation. Whether existing improvements are protected depends on governing documents and state law. Robert So/Pexels

You submitted the landscaping plans, waited for approval, and spent $8,000 installing a new garden. The homeowners association signed off on the design, including the decorative stone, raised beds, and privacy shrubs. Everything seemed settled until a new board adopted different landscaping standards. Now the association says your approved garden no longer complies. Can an HOA actually force homeowners to remove landscaping it previously authorized?

The answer depends on the association's governing documents, the type of rule change, applicable state law, and whether the original HOA landscaping approval created enforceable rights.

Written Approval Is an Important Starting Point

An architectural approval letter can provide valuable evidence that the homeowner followed the association's required procedures. It may identify the approved materials, plant species, layout, and conditions attached to the project. If the association later objects to the same work, that documentation helps establish what was previously authorized. However, approval doesn't necessarily guarantee that landscaping will remain exempt from every future rule or safety requirement. The legal significance of the approval depends on the governing documents, state law, and circumstances surrounding the decision.

Not Every Rule Change Has the Same Legal Effect

Homeowners associations generally operate under recorded declarations, bylaws, and additional rules or architectural guidelines. A board may have authority to revise certain operating rules without obtaining the same level of homeowner approval required to amend recorded covenants. Those distinctions can matter when an association attempts to apply new standards to existing landscaping. A properly adopted covenant amendment may have different legal consequences from an informal policy announced by a committee. Homeowners should identify exactly which document changed before assuming the new restriction is enforceable.

Grandfathering Isn't Always Automatic

Some associations allow existing landscaping to remain even after adopting new design standards. This practice is commonly described as grandfathering, although the term doesn't necessarily create a universal legal right. The association's documents may expressly protect previously approved improvements or establish conditions for maintaining them. Other rules may require modifications when landscaping is replaced, substantially altered, or transferred to a new owner. If the governing documents are silent, homeowners may need legal guidance to determine whether the new requirements apply.

State Law Can Limit Architectural Enforcement

Association authority varies significantly across the country. Florida, for example, regulates architectural control through Section 720.3035 of its statutes. The statute addresses the relationship between architectural decisions and governing standards, although its application depends on the specific facts and current law. Other states have their own requirements involving rule adoption, notice, reasonableness, and homeowner rights. A homeowner should never assume that an HOA rule is valid everywhere simply because a similar restriction exists in another state.

The Cost of Removing Landscaping Matters

Suppose a homeowner spent $8,000 on an approved landscape installation and later receives a demand to replace $5,000 worth of plants. That creates a substantial financial burden, particularly when the landscaping remains healthy and compliant with the original approval. The cost alone doesn't necessarily invalidate a new rule, but it may be relevant to negotiations or legal arguments involving reliance and fairness. Homeowners should preserve receipts, contractor invoices, approval letters, and photographs documenting the original work. These records can help establish both the financial investment and the circumstances under which it was made.

What if the HOA Says the Original Approval Was a Mistake?

An association might claim that a previous board or committee approved landscaping that violated an existing covenant. That situation differs from a new rule adopted after an otherwise compliant project was completed. The outcome may depend on whether the approving body had authority, whether the homeowner reasonably relied on the approval, and whether the restriction was properly disclosed. A written approval can strengthen the homeowner's position without necessarily resolving every legal question. When substantial removal costs are involved, reviewing the documents with an attorney may be worthwhile.

Start by Requesting the New Rule in Writing

A homeowner facing a removal demand should request the exact rule, its effective date, and the procedure used to adopt it. Compare the new language with the original approval and the recorded governing documents. Ask whether existing landscaping is exempt and whether the association has adopted any transition period. Keep communications professional and avoid removing expensive improvements before understanding the available options. A clear written record is particularly important if the dispute eventually involves fines, hearings, or legal proceedings.

Appeals and Hearings May Offer a Solution

Many associations provide procedures for homeowners to challenge architectural decisions or enforcement notices. Depending on state law and governing documents, an owner may have rights involving notice, hearings, or opportunities to correct alleged violations. Submit the original approval, photographs, receipts, and a written explanation of the conflict. Request a waiver, variance, grandfathering determination, or reasonable compromise when those options are available. If the association refuses to reconsider, mediation or legal advice may help determine the next appropriate step.

Don't Ignore Fines While the Dispute Continues

Even when a homeowner believes the association is wrong, ignoring enforcement notices can create additional problems. Some associations may impose escalating fines or pursue other remedies subject to applicable law. Review deadlines carefully and submit objections through the required procedures. If a fine is disputed, ask whether enforcement can be suspended while the appeal is considered. Protecting your position generally requires responding promptly rather than assuming the original approval automatically defeats every future claim.

An Approval Letter Could Be Your Most Valuable Garden Document

An HOA landscaping approval can become extremely important when community standards change after installation. Homeowners should preserve written authorization, understand the difference between rules and recorded covenants, and investigate whether existing improvements receive protection. A new restriction doesn't automatically erase every previous approval, but neither does an approval guarantee permanent immunity from future requirements. The outcome depends on the documents and laws governing the particular property. Before spending thousands to remove landscaping, establish whether the association actually has the authority to demand the change.

Has your HOA ever changed its rules after approving something you installed? Did the association allow you to keep it, or were you forced to make expensive changes? Share your experience in the comments!