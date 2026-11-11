Kaplan Fox Encourages Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) Investors To Contact The Firm Regarding An Investigation Of Possible Securities Law Violations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is investigating potential securities violations by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Madrigal” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MDGL).

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On November 3, 2026, before the market opened, Madrigal filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company revealed that“[o]n October 9, 2026, a former employee filed a complaint against the Company in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Charlton v. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the 'Complaint'), alleging retaliation under the whistleblower-protection provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, 18 U.S.C. § 1514A.” Madrigal stated that“[t]he Complaint alleges that the plaintiff raised internal concerns about certain Company data and reporting practices prior to their resignation in January 2026 and seeks monetary damages and other relief. The Company disputes the allegations in the Complaint and plans to vigorously defend itself.”

Following this news, the price of Madrigal stock declined from a closing price on November 2, 2026 of $431.16 per share to close at $396.32 per share on November 3, 2026, a decline of $34.84 per share, or 8.08%.

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KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

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