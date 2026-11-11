Military Connect Founder Challenges Americans To Make Every Day Veterans Day

Every Day is Veterans Day

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Military Connect® Founder, Kevin Sullivan, Calls on Americans, Businesses and Communities to Turn Veterans Day Gratitude into Year-Round Action

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every November 11, Americans pause to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Flags are raised, ceremonies are held, and millions of Americans express their gratitude with a familiar phrase:“Thank you for your service.”

But according to Kevin Sullivan, a career U.S. Army Officer and Founder and CEO of Military Connect ®, the most meaningful way to honor America's Veterans is to ensure that gratitude continues long after Veterans Day has passed.

“Veterans Day should be more than a day of appreciation. It should be a reminder of our responsibility to those who served,” said Sullivan.“The real question isn't what we say to veterans on November 11. It's what we're willing to do for them on November 12-and every day that follows.”

Remembering the Meaning of November 11

Long before it became Veterans Day, November 11 was known as Armistice Day.

At the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, the fighting of World War I came to an end. After more than four years of devastating conflict, the guns fell silent.

The date became a symbol of remembrance, sacrifice and the hope for lasting peace.

In 1954, Armistice Day officially became Veterans Day, expanding its purpose to honor American veterans of all wars.

“Many Americans know that November 11 is Veterans Day, but fewer understand why that date was chosen,” Sullivan explained.“Its origins remind us that honoring military service is about more than recognizing what happened in the past. It's about what we choose to do because of those sacrifices.”

When the Uniform Comes Off, the Commitment Continues

For Sullivan, the meaning of service is deeply personal.

During more than two decades of active-duty military service, Sullivan served as a U.S. Army Aviation Officer, flying UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and deploying around the world.

Yet Sullivan says the most enduring lessons of his military career came not from the aircraft he flew or the senior leaders he supported, but from the soldiers and families who made those missions possible.

“Military service teaches you that the mission is never about one person,” Sullivan said.“It's about the people beside you, the families supporting you and the responsibility you accept when you raise your right hand and take the oath.”

After retiring from the Army, Sullivan carried that commitment into his next chapter, founding Leading Points Corporation and developing Military Connect®, a platform dedicated to connecting the military community with benefits, resources, opportunities and organizations committed to supporting them.

“Taking off the uniform doesn't mean you stop serving,” Sullivan said.“The mission simply changes.”

Turning Good Intentions into Meaningful Impact

Across the country, businesses, nonprofit organizations, employers and communities are looking for ways to support veterans, active-duty service members and military families.

Yet meaningful support does not always reach the people who could benefit from it.

Veterans may be unaware of available resources. Military spouses may struggle to find employment opportunities. Transitioning service members may not know where to turn for assistance. Meanwhile, organizations with valuable programs may struggle to connect with the military community.

Sullivan believes that closing these gaps is one of the most important opportunities for year-round support.

“The challenge isn't necessarily a lack of people who care,” Sullivan explained.“There are extraordinary organizations and businesses doing important work for our military community. But too often, the people who need those resources don't know where to find them.”

“Good intentions are important. But connection turns good intentions into impact.”

That philosophy drives Military Connect®, which is building a connected ecosystem of military-focused resources, benefits and opportunities open to all members of the U.S. Armed Forces, all Veterans, and all Military Family Members.

Its mission reflects a broader belief: Supporting the military community should not be limited to a holiday, a ceremony or a single act of appreciation.

A Veterans Day Challenge to Every American

Sullivan is encouraging Americans to make Veterans Day 2026 the beginning of a year-round commitment to service.

“You don't have to have worn the uniform to serve those who did,” Sullivan said.“You don't have to be a veteran to make a difference in a veteran's life.”

That commitment can take many forms:

- Hire a veteran or create opportunities for military spouses.

- Mentor a transitioning service member.

- Support veteran-owned businesses.

- Volunteer with organizations serving military families.

- Help veterans identify benefits and resources they have earned.

- Connect someone in need with an organization or person who can help.

- Take the time to listen to a veteran's story.

“Not everyone can make a large financial contribution or create a national program,” Sullivan said.“But everyone has the ability to help someone. Sometimes the most meaningful act of service is simply making a connection that changes another person's life.”

Every Day Is Veterans Day

As the nation observes Veterans Day 2026, Sullivan hopes Americans will remember both the historical significance of November 11 and the responsibility that continues beyond it.

“We should honor those who served, remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and recognize the families who carried the burden of military service alongside them,” Sullivan said.

“But we must also remember that veterans don't stop being veterans when November 11 ends. Their families don't stop facing challenges. Their need for opportunity, community and connection doesn't disappear when the ceremonies are over.”

For Sullivan, that is the enduring message of Veterans Day.

“Veterans Day should never be reduced to a thank-you. It should be a reminder of a promise-a promise that those who served our nation will not be forgotten when the uniform comes off.”

“Veterans Day is November 11. But our commitment to those who served should have no expiration date.”

“Every Day is Veterans Day”

Kevin Sullivan

Military Connect Inc

+1 303-585-1386

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