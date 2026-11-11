Celestial Decks, A Genre-Defying Card Game, Launches On Steam November 18Th

Cover art for Celestial Decks.

For card game fans who are tired of clashing armies, Celestial Decks promises an entirely different experience.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Among strategy games, digital trading card games present a particularly interesting niche. Shaped by the 2014 success of Hearthstone, the industry is projected to grow in value from $4 to $9.5 billion USD over the next decade. Despite that, it sees relatively little innovation. Most card games plunge you into a world of conflict, with players representing commanders of opposing armies. Combat between minions provides a familiar framework.Celestial Decks is an ambitious indie trading card game. Created by a team of competitive card gamers and industry veterans, it strives to comprehensively reinvent the genre.Set in a surreal afterlife realm, Celestial Decks frames gameplay not as battle, but a serene storytelling ritual. Common motifs like combat and life points are entirely absent. Instead, players build a shared Story during the Day, and see it resolve during the Night. Card values are then totaled. The first player to win 5 rounds wins the match. Although the game loop may appear simple at first glance, subtle interactions between cards result in a tremendous amount of skill expression.Celestial Decks features fresh mechanics and enchanting, tarot-inspired visuals. In addition to ranked competitive play, a single-player Journey mode is available. Here, players will guide the souls of the recently deceased as they attempt to make sense of their lives. Each character, called a“Penumbra,” is inspired by real people and modern-day struggles.At release, Celestial Decks is already impressively packed with features. There is a growing pool of cards and cosmetics to collect, monthly tournaments, a player-driven market and more. The level of community interaction is also unprecedented. The team mingles with players in a Discord server, frequently competing on the ladder, and running lucrative contests which reward creativity.Card gamers who are looking for a breath of fresh air are bound to find it here.QUICK FACTSTitle: Celestial DecksDeveloper / Publisher: Celestial TCG Inc. (in cooperation with Cosmic Cog)Genre: Strategy card gamePlatforms: PC browser; PC via Steam; mobile Q2 2027Steam demo live: September 17, 2026Full Steam release: November 18, 2026Price: Free to playSteam page:Press kit:ABOUT CELESTIAL TCG INC.Celestial TCG Inc. is an independent game studio founded by Kai Geffen and based in New York City. The studio aims to create games with low barriers to entry, high skill ceilings, and new twists on familiar genres. Celestial Decks is its debut title.MEDIA CONTACT...

Mikhail Yatskar

Celestial TCG Inc & Cosmic Cog LLC

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Celestial Decks, a Genre-Defying Card Game, Launches on Steam November 18th News Provided By Celestial TCG Inc & Cosmic Cog LLC November 11, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



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