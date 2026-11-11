Patient Who Danced With Her Brain Surgeon Before Surgery Launches Ohio State Research Fund

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) From viral dances before surgery to a new Ohio State research fund, a brain surgeon and four-time survivor dance for hope, healing, and change.

- Na'Asiaha "Ny" Simon, Four-Time Brain Surgery Survivor

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One year after dancing with her neurosurgeon in the moments before her fourth brain surgery, Ohio publicist and entrepreneur Na'Asiaha“Ny” Simon returned to The Ohio State University this week with the same doctor - this time to celebrate the launch of a fund that will support the next generation of patients and researchers.

On November 9, Simon and Dr. Ciaran Powers, an endovascular neurosurgeon at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, marked the occasion by dancing to Whitney Houston and Brandy's“It's Possible.” The video continues a series of lighthearted, widely shared moments between the two that began just before Simon's fourth surgery on November 5, 2025, and have since documented her recovery.

Simon, 36, has undergone four brain surgeries in five years to manage idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH), a rare condition that causes excess cerebrospinal fluid to build up inside the skull. The disorder, which affects roughly one to two people per 100,000 and is most common in women ages 20–45, threatened her vision and produced debilitating daily headaches. After stents and an earlier shunt proved insufficient, her November 2025 procedure replaced a previous system with a ventriculoatrial shunt that drains fluid near the heart. The surgery eliminated her headaches.

“Who would have imagined that the same brain surgeon I danced with moments before my fourth brain surgery would be dancing with me one year later to celebrate a research fund?” Simon said.“We've danced before surgery, celebrated good signs, shared moments during recovery, and now we're dancing for research. Every single moment tells a part of my story.”

The Na'Asiaha“Ny” Simon Neurosurgery Education and Research Award Fund was established at Ohio State on the one-year anniversary of that fourth surgery. It supports neurosurgery education, awareness, and research - a direct extension of Simon's decision to convert a personal medical journey into institutional support for future patients and clinicians.

Dr. Powers, who generally stays off social media, has joined Simon in several of the videos. In their latest, he discusses the broader importance of neurosurgery research. Their earlier posts include a Stephanie Mills dance challenge filmed as Simon was wheeled toward the operating room, a clip during staple removal, and a medical-themed take on Rihanna's“Money on My Mind” that the pair titled“Seeing Good Signs.”

“People see the dancing and the laughter, but behind those videos are four brain surgeries, difficult recoveries, uncertainty, and a tremendous amount of faith,” Simon said.“We've always found reasons to smile, even during some of the hardest moments. Now, we're using that same joy to bring awareness to a mission that can make a difference for generations to come.”

Simon, a public relations professional and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., has spoken publicly about the mental and physical toll of IIH, including a TEDx Dayton talk, and has used social media to document both the challenges and the progress. She lives in Fairborn, Ohio, near Dayton.

Four Moments. One Journey.

1. Stephanie Mills Challenge - Filmed moments before the fourth surgery.

2. Staple Removal- A recovery moment shared with followers.

3.“Seeing Good Signs” - Medical twist on a popular track celebrating progress.

4.“It's Possible” - Celebrating the research fund one year later.

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**About the Fund**

The Na'Asiaha“Ny” Simon Neurosurgery Education and Research Award Fund was established at The Ohio State University to advance neurosurgery education, awareness, and research. Inspired by Simon's experience with idiopathic intracranial hypertension and four brain surgeries, the fund aims to support progress that can benefit future patients, families, and medical professionals.

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NaAsiaha Simon

NaAsiaha Simon & Associates

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Patient Who Danced with Her Brain Surgeon Before Surgery Launches Ohio State Research Fund News Provided By NaAsiaha Simon & Associates November 11, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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