Silver Lining Launches '25 Stories Of Small Business Resilience'

A national storytelling campaign featuring 25 small business owners across the U.S., each filmed by a local small-business creative.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Silver Lining, a global leader in small business growth, has launched“The Economy Is My Business: 25 Stories Of Small Business Resilience,” a national storytelling campaign supported by Wells Fargo. This campaign features 25 short, documentary-style videos of small business owners in 25 locations across the country, all members of the American Small Business Growth Program, powered by Silver Lining and supported by Wells Fargo. A new story will premiere on social media every weekday from Nov. 12, 2026, through Dec. 18, 2026, with each owner sharing what running a small business is really like right now and the role they play in creating opportunity for their families, teams, and communities.As economic turmoil and uncertainty grow, these stories remind us that America is a small business country and that small business owners have the power to create opportunity for all. For America to thrive, we need small business owners to succeed. Each story represents the reality of a small business owner in a different State/Territory and was filmed by a small business creative. Through these stories, you will get a look at what is really going on in the economy, and you will be inspired by the resilience of these incredible humans.Each story represents the reality of a small business owner in a different State/Territory and was filmed by a small business creative. Through these stories, you will get a look at what is really going on in the economy, and you will be inspired by the resilience of these incredible humans.Starting Nov. 12, a new story premieres every weekday as part of 25 Days of Small Business, each with one simple ask: #BuyFromSmallBusiness so that we can, together, create an American economy we can all be proud of. Watch every story atWatch the stories at

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Silver Lining Launches '25 Stories Of Small Business Resilience' News Provided By Silver Lining Ltd November 11, 2026, 18:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR



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