Mynaric's CONDOR Optical Communications Terminal Achieves Bidirectional Space-To-Ground Data Transfer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bidirectional link validates the company's vision for scalable optical connectivity

- Andreas ReutterMUNICH, GERMANY, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mynaric, a Rocket Lab Company (Nasdaq: RKLB), today announced that its flagship CONDOR optical communications terminal has successfully achieved bidirectional space-to-ground data transmission, marking a significant milestone for the company and validating the technology, production approach, and long-term vision that have guided Mynaric since its founding.The demonstration was conducted as part of SES' meoSphere Pathfinder 1 program. A Mynaric CONDOR Mk3 terminal integrated on board Gravitas, a K2 Space Mega-class satellite, successfully established a bidirectional optical link with a Cailabs optical ground station, enabling the transmission of data between space and Earth."This is an important milestone for Mynaric and a strong validation of the work our team has undertaken over many years. As governments and commercial operators increasingly look to laser communications to support growing data requirements in space, achievements like this help demonstrate the capabilities and readiness of our technology. We are grateful to SES for its partnership, support, and confidence in our technology through the meoSphere Pathfinder 1 program, and to Cailabs and K2 Space for helping make this demonstration possible. Most importantly, I want to thank our employees whose dedication and perseverance have enabled us to reach this milestone."- Andreas Reutter, Chairman of the Executive Board, MynaricThe achievement represents the culmination of years of investment in optical communications technology, qualification programs, automated manufacturing processes, and extensive in-house testing capabilities.“Mynaric's CONDOR optical terminal helped Pathfinder 1 transfer files to and from Cailabs' ground station, demonstrating a complete connection between computers on the ground and in orbit. This is an important step towards a more flexible space network and gives us practical experience with a key building block of meoSphere's future optical network.”- Carmel Ortiz, Senior Vice President, MEO Programs at SESWith this successful demonstration in orbit, Mynaric has achieved an important step in validating its optical communications technology and its vision for scalable laser communications networks. The company remains committed to enabling abundant, secure, and high-speed connectivity through industrialized optical communications solutions for the growing space economy.

Paul Cornwell

Mynaric

+49895589428122 ext.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mynaric's CONDOR optical communications terminal achieves bidirectional space-to-ground data transfer News Provided By Mynaric November 11, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.