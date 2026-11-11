Free outdoor space gives home bakers a place to sell their holiday favorites directly to shoppers.

- Robert 'Bob' VamvasTEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CENTRAL TEXAS - November 11, 2026 - Amy's Attic Self Storage is inviting local home bakers to sell their cookies, pies, cakes, breads, and other homemade baked goods at its Holiday Bakers Marketplace, running November 14 through December 19, 2026.Bakers can set up a table in the parking lot outside a participating Amy's Attic office and sell directly to holiday shoppers. Tents are welcome where space permits. The marketplace is for baked goods only. There are no vendor fees or commissions, and bakers handle their own sales and keep what they earn.“Local businesses can do more for our communities when we help each other,” said Bob Vamvas, Director of Operations for Amy's Attic Self Storage.“By sharing our space and helping get the word out, we can give home bakers a place to meet new customers and give holiday shoppers another reason to buy from a neighbor.”The marketplace opens Friday, November 13, and runs every weekend through Saturday, December 19. Friday hours are 2 to 5 p.m. on November 13, 20 and 27 and December 4, 11, and 18. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 14, 21, and 28 and December 5, 12, and 19.Amy's Attic will promote the marketplace through social media, tenant communications, and roadside marquees so shoppers know where to find local bakers and pick up treats for holiday gatherings and gifts.Ready to set up shop? Call your local Amy's Attic office to ask about available space and arrange a date. Holiday shoppers can also call to find out which locations are hosting bakers.Available at select Amy's Attic Self Storage locations. Call your local store for details.Amy's Attic Self Storage serves Central Texas communities with storage solutions and a commitment to customer care, community involvement and local partnerships. Through charitable initiatives, family-friendly events and support for neighborhood businesses, Amy's Attic strives to be more than a place to store belongings-it aims to be a valued community.

Bob Vamvas

Amy's Attic Self Storage

+1 832-408-6195

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Amy's Attic Invites Local Bakers to Set Up Shop for the Holidays News Provided By Amy's Attic Self Storage November 11, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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