Raj CM Receives 'Raksha Sutra' From Women Personnel, Extends Bhai Dooj Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma celebrated Bhai Dooj with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Tanot Mata Temple complex in Jaisalmer, officials said.

On the occasion, women BSF personnel on Wednesday tied a Raksha Sutra (protective thread) on his wrist, while the Chief Minister interacted with them and extended his festive greetings.

Chief Minister Sharma said Bhai Dooj symbolises the bond of affection, trust and protection between brothers and sisters.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices of women whose brothers serve far away from their families, guarding the nation's borders and ensuring its security.

The Chief Minister described the BSF as a formidable guardian of India's sovereignty, integrity and national pride.

He said that BSF personnel remain vigilant round the clock, braving extreme weather conditions, including scorching heat and freezing temperatures, to protect the country's borders.

He particularly praised women BSF personnel for setting exemplary standards of courage, discipline and dedication, demonstrating their capabilities even in the most challenging circumstances.

Chief Minister Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Armed Forces and BSF personnel displayed exceptional valour during Operation Sindoor.

He added that under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the state government is focusing on strengthening border infrastructure and improving coordination among security agencies.

He said that border security systems are being modernised in line with the concept of a 'Smart Border' to further strengthen national security.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over infiltration and its impact on the demographic composition of border areas.

He said a robust mechanism was being developed to make the country infiltration-free, with efforts focused on addressing the root causes of the problem and finding permanent solutions.

He added that the budget for border infrastructure development had been increased by 400 per cent.

The state government, he assured, would accord priority to the safety, dignity, welfare and basic amenities of security personnel.

Adequate funds are also being allocated to address water-related problems in border areas.

Referring to the Prime Minister's vision of transforming the country's 'last villages' into 'first villages', CM Sharma said the Vibrant Villages Programme is being implemented with a focus on preventing migration, generating employment and ensuring that government welfare schemes reach every eligible beneficiary.

Under the second phase of the programme, 184 border villages in Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Sri Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan have been selected for development.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to achieving the goal of a drug-free India by 2029.

An Anti-Narcotics Task Force has been constituted in Rajasthan, while 'Nayi Kiran' de-addiction centres have been established in more than 350 colleges to combat substance abuse.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sharma paid tribute to martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of the nation by laying a wreath at the Vijay Stambh (Victory Pillar).

MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati, BSF Rajasthan Frontier Inspector General Vikas Pathak, other public representatives and a large number of BSF personnel were present at the programme.